Peter Obi's Political Influence and the Distraction of the Nigerian Political Class

The article discusses the influence of Peter Obi, a former Anambra State Governor, on the Nigerian political landscape and the distraction caused by his political rivals. It highlights the fear of an Obi-Kwakwanso ticket and the verbal assaults on Obi by various spokespersons.

Stay connected via Google News In the theatre of Nigerian politics, few figures have inspired as much simultaneous devotion and dread as Peter Obi does.

The former Anambra State Governor has a peculiar talent for unsettling the establishment. As the old adage goes, whenever Peter Obi sneezes, his political rivals, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to his former homes in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), appear to catch a severe cold.

Recently, his defection to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in pursuit of his 2027 presidential ambition has only amplified the hysteria. Yet, one must ask a fundamental question: Why is a man, who currently holds no political office, generating more panic than the weight of governance itself? The answer, while flattering to Obi, is deeply troubling for Nigeria’s political class. Obi commands a legion of passionate young supporters, the ‘Obidients’, who helped him garner over six million votes in 2023.

The mere possibility of an Obi-Kwakwanso ticket sends jitters down the spines of strategists in the APC and envy through the ranks of the opposition – ADC, PDP and even LP. They fear that if Obi replicates his robust showing in the South East, South South, Lagos, and the North Central, while Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu simply retain their 2023 figures, the 2027 election could yield a stunning upset. This paranoia has manifested in relentless verbal assaults.

From Bolaji Abdullahi (ADC spokesman) to Bayo Onanuga (the Presidential spokesperson), the new-found religion of verbal attacks by an estranged Kenneth Okonkwo who was one of the aides to Obi in the last general election, until recently; and the daily social media diatribes from Reno Omokri, who seems to treat hurling insults at the Agulu-born politician as a daily Key Performance Indicator, the message is clear: Obi must be stopped, not at the ballot box, but by constant media assault. The most absurd episode in this induced psychosis came when Obi declared that he would only serve a single term of four years if the NDC grants him its ticket.

Rather than applaud a pledge that limits power and encourages service, Onanuga immediately double down on Obi, saying that, ‘cannot be trusted. ’ This is the hallmark of a distracted house. Onanuga appears to have forgotten that his principal, President Bola Tinubu, is the one saddled with the monumental responsibility of governance, not Peter Obi.

While the President is busy navigating a nation plagued by insecurity, from North West to South East, where fear has become the soundtrack of daily rural life, his spokespersons are fixated on a private citizen’s future campaign promises. Assuming the APC is genuinely confident in its ‘often-heralded achievements,’ why are they so rattled by what Obi promises or does not promise?

If the ruling party has delivered on security, economic transformation, and good governance, why not simply sell those verified results to the electorate? That is the core of the matter. The ruling party, and indeed the opposition, have lost their focus. Their manifestos, those glossy documents filled with pledges to secure lives, create jobs, and build infrastructure, have been abandoned for the easier task of mudslinging.

Nigerians are not smiling at the moment. They are grappling with insecurity in rural areas, a high cost of living, and a palpable sense of uncertainty. What they need from their leaders, whether in the opposition or the ruling party, is a conversation about solutions, not a weekly telenovela about Peter Obi’s ambition. My verdict then, is: ‘it is time to leave Peter Obi alone.

’ He is not the one holding the reins of power; President Bola Tinubu is. The opposition parties should be busy crafting alternatives, not lamenting the political capital Obi has moved elsewhere. The political class must understand that the era of distraction is over. The electorate is sophisticated enough to know that constant jabs at a single individual are a smokescreen for a lack of substantive achievements.

Whether it is Bayo Onanuga, Reno Omokri, Kenneth Okonkwo, or any other spokesperson, the instruction should be clear: stop obsessing over a private citizen and start talking to Nigerians about your manifesto. Until the ruling and the opposition parties focus on their core business—securing lives, fulfilling promises, and governing, they will continue to look like startled deer caught in the headlights of a moving train named Peter Obi. Enough of the lack of focus. Nigerians are waiting for solutions, not soap operas





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Peter Obi Influence Distraction Political Rivals Verbal Assaults NDC All Progressives Congress (APC) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Labour Party (LP) African Democratic Congress (ADC)

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