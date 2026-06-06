Peter Obi's Criticisms of Federal Government's National Security Response Prompted by Presidency Reply

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has strongly condemned the Tinubu administration’s handling of the country’s security crisis, focusing on the recent mass abductions of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State, and Mussa, Borno State. In response, the Presidency has challenged Obi’s credibility and questioned his track record as a governor, while also addressing his criticisms of the federal government’s security response.

The Presidency has hit back at Peter Obi , the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), following his criticisms of the Federal Government’s approach to national security.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, challenged Obi’s governance track record, questioning his credibility to lecture the current administration on security management. Onanuga quoted a past video clip of Obi’s successor, Willie Obiano, suggesting that Obi’s supporters are attempting to rewrite history regarding the true state of security during his tenure in Anambra State.

In response to Obi’s criticism of the mass abductions of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State, and Mussa, Borno State, the presidency noted that while roughly ten school abductions occurred during Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year tenure, the current administration has recorded over ten mass school abductions in its first three years alone. Obi also criticized the emergency federal approval to recruit 1,000 forest guards for Oyo State to comb the Old Oyo National Park, calling it a reactive, knee-jerk policy that lacks a structural blueprint.

He questioned whether similar approvals would be extended to the other 35 states facing security issues, or if the directive was merely based on impulse. Furthermore, Obi raised concerns about how the new federal initiative would align with existing regional security structures like the Amotekun Corps in the South-West





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Peter Obi Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Federal Government’S National Security Respons Mass Abductions Of Schoolchildren And Teachers Emergency Federal Approval To Recruit 1 000 Forest Guards Regional Security Structures Like The Amotekun

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