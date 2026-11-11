Peter Obi Promises Hunger Relief and Security in 2027 Campaign

NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi vows to end hunger and insecurity by 2027, pledging job creation and anti‑corruption measures in his platform.

On 12 September 2023, Nigerian Democratic Congress candidate Peter Obi spoke at a town hall in Makurdi, Benue State, promising that if elected in 2027 he would ensure Nigerians could go to bed without hunger while tackling insecurity and corruption.

Key Campaign Guarantees

Obi outlined three main pledges: food security, peace and job creation. He said his team would build a new Nigeria where citizens are "happy without fear of insecurity, hunger and poverty." He stressed that a prosperous Nigeria is achievable through good leadership and that corruption would be a major focus of his administration.

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The candidate pledged to create massive opportunities for youth entrepreneurship. He said he would set up support programs, allowing young people to establish businesses. According to him, "We are not a government for a few people; we seek office to unite Nigeria and secure the country."

Stance on Current Security Issues

Obi criticised the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for ignoring the worsening security situation. He called for urgent action to confront insurgency and attacks that have displaced communities. He referenced the massacre that occurred on 13 June 2025 in Yelewata, Guma LGA, where more than 100 residents were killed by suspected terrorists.

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During the town hall, Obi and his running mate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso met with traditional leaders, including Prof. James Ayatse, chairman of the Benue State Council of Chiefs, in Gboko. Their meeting was aimed at reinforcing community resilience and support for the NDC platform.

Implications for Nigerian Citizens

If elected, Obi claims his policies would address hunger by ensuring food availability and inclusive economic growth. He expects the creation of new jobs to reduce youth unemployment, which has risen to over 40% in several regions. The anti-corruption drive would aim to safeguard public resources and improve governance transparency.

Obi also promised greater inclusion of young Nigerians in decision‑making. He asserted that they would have a place in his administration, hoping to change the perception that governance is dominated by older elites. Citizens anticipate that these measures could lead to a more stable and prosperous nation, with improved safety in areas historically affected by terrorism.

Next Steps and Timeline

Obi said he would meet with community leaders and security experts after the campaign launch in October 2023 to refine his agenda. The NDC plans to hold further forums across the country in November and December. The party also intends to file its official candidacy paperwork with the Independent National Electoral Commission by early 2024.

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Observers note that Obi's promises align with a broader call in Nigeria for comprehensive reforms addressing food insecurity, youth unemployment, and corruption. His focus on security could influence the public debate ahead of the 2027 general elections, especially in high‑risk regions such as the Middle Belt.