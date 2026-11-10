Peter Obi Pledges National Unity, Security and Poverty Reduction if Elected in 2027

NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi pledged in Jos to unite Nigeria, end insecurity and lift millions out of poverty if elected in 2027, outlining his agenda.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to unite Nigeria, end insecurity and lift millions of citizens out of poverty if he is elected in 2027. Mr Obi made the pledge on Tuesday during a town hall meeting with supporters in Jos, Plateau State.

At the meeting, he outlined his agenda for the country, naming national unity, security, economic productivity and accountable leadership as the priorities of his administration. The former Anambra State Governor framed these priorities as central to addressing the country's political, economic and security challenges.

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Peter Obi Makes National Unity His First Commitment

Peter Obi says Nigeria's first commitment is to unite the Federal Republic, arguing that the country has become divided along ethnic and religious lines. He told supporters that restoring national cohesion would be central to solving the country's political, economic and security problems.

Mr Obi said Nigeria had become increasingly divided along ethnic and religious lines. He told the gathering that the country currently had no unity and that such division should not exist, reminding them that all citizens are Nigerians first.

The town hall took place in Jos, Plateau State, and Mr Obi used the setting to frame unity as the foundation for progress across politics, the economy and security.

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Security, Kidnapping and Internally Displaced Persons

Peter Obi pledges to end insecurity and prioritise the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral communities. He says Nigerians should be able to live and run their businesses without fear of attacks or kidnapping.

Mr Obi identified insecurity as a major challenge requiring urgent intervention. He promised that Nigerians could live and conduct their businesses without fear of attacks, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

He said the continued displacement of Nigerians reflected a failure of government to guarantee their safety. Mr Obi stated that if any Nigerian remains in an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, the country has failed, and that people must return to their homes.

Mr Obi vowed to strengthen the country's security architecture and ensure that kidnappers and other criminal elements were pursued and brought to justice. He warned that kidnappers who take children into the bush would not escape pursuit.

He recalled visits to Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Mangu and other violence-affected communities in Plateau State. He described the security situation in those communities as unacceptable.

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Community Engagement and Voter Protection Before 2027

Peter Obi says he holds town hall meetings before formal campaigns begin so he can hear citizens' concerns. He also urges voters to stay at polling units after casting their ballots to monitor the results.

Mr Obi said his decision to engage communities through town hall meetings before the formal commencement of campaigns was informed by the need to understand citizens' concerns. He argued that policies should be based on the actual needs of the people, saying leadership must be demand-driven.

On the 2027 general election, Mr Obi urged Nigerians to take responsibility for protecting their votes rather than leaving electoral accountability entirely to electoral institutions. He called on voters to remain at polling units to monitor the counting, recording and transmission of results.

He told citizens that every voter should act as an agent in the next election, describing voting day as a day of service to Nigeria. He added that votes must be counted, recorded and transmitted, and that no one should be given an excuse to avoid this.

Shifting Nigeria From Consumption to Production

Peter Obi plans to transform Nigeria from a consumption-driven economy into a production-based one to create jobs and reduce poverty. He argues that increased local production would stimulate employment and strengthen businesses.

Mr Obi said his administration would seek to move the country away from consumption and toward local production. He argued that increased domestic output would stimulate employment, strengthen businesses and reduce poverty across the country.