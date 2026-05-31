Peter Obi Pledges Inclusive Governance, Names Kwankwaso as Running Mate for 2027

Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi has announced his vice-presidential pick and promised a government where the deputy is a full partner, not a spare tyre, sharing responsibility on key issues like education and security.

Peter Obi , the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC ) for the 2027 election , has announced former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso as his vice-presidential running mate.

In his acceptance speech, Obi pledged to form an inclusive administration where the vice president would serve as a full governance partner rather than a ceremonial figure. He emphasized that his government would move away from the tradition of sidelining deputy leaders, stating that decisions would be made in partnership and everyone would be consulted. Obi described Kwankwaso as a leader who shares his priorities on education and security, and together they would work to address Nigeria's most pressing challenges.

He reiterated his campaign message that "A New Nigeria is Possible," framing the political project as larger than individual ambition and focusing on rekindling hope for the nation's future. Obi highlighted insecurity as a major threat, promising decisive action to restore public safety and recalling Nigeria's historical role in international peacekeeping. Restoring security, strengthening institutions, and fostering national unity are central goals for the prospective administration





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Peter Obi Rabiu Kwankwaso NDC 2027 Election Vice President Inclusive Governance Nigeria Education Security National Unity

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