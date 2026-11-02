Peter Obi Pledges Ibom Deep Seaport Construction in Akwa Ibom

Peter Obi promises to build the Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom State, joining President Tinubu in pledging support for the strategic maritime project to boost Niger Delta exports.

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has pledged to begin construction of the long-delayed Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom State. This commitment follows his visit to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Saturday, where he attended a homecoming ceremony for Senator Seriake Dickson, a national leader of the Niger Delta Congress. The pledge renews attention on a strategic maritime project that has featured prominently in campaign promises from multiple Nigerian political figures.

Obi Expands Niger Delta Port Pledges

Following his engagement in Bayelsa, Obi outlined a broader vision for upgrading ports across the Niger Delta region. He stated that his proposed administration would commence efforts to upgrade existing ports in Warri, Port Harcourt, and Calabar. Additionally, he announced plans to establish a new port in Bayelsa State to better serve riverine communities and enhance regional trade efficiency.

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In a detailed statement, Obi emphasized that the new port in Bayelsa would provide more effective service to the broader Niger Delta area. He reiterated his commitment to initiating construction of the Ibaka seaport in Akwa Ibom, a project that has remained unrealized for decades despite its original conception as a major industrial hub.

Tinubu and Other Presidential Aspirations

Obi is not the only political figure promising development for this strategic location. President Bola Tinubu also made similar commitments during a campaign rally in Uyo on January 30, 2023. Speaking at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Tinubu assured supporters that his administration would build the deep seaport, citing his experience with the Lekki Deep Seaport in Lagos as proof of capability.

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Tinubu further emphasized the project's potential to mechanize farming and export food from Akwa Ibom State. Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom later disclosed that he met with the president at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Emmanuel reported requesting presidential intervention for the seaport and the state's oil palm development program, noting Tinubu's repeated assurances that he would secure the project for the state.

Historical Context and Political Significance

The Ibom Deep Seaport was originally conceived during the administration of former Akwa Ibom Governor Victor Attah. Intended as a major maritime and industrial city, the project was designed to span the Atlantic Ocean in the Mbo and Ibeno local government areas. Its location was chosen to provide direct access to international shipping routes, supporting trade, industrial development, and employment generation in the coastal region.

Previous presidential candidates have also engaged with this issue. In December 2022, Obi stated at a Labour Party rally that decades of unfulfilled promises were unacceptable. He argued that Akwa Ibom was not asking for a favor but offering a space to develop an export channel that would strengthen Nigeria's productive capacity. He later reiterated this stance in a Vanguard interview in January 2023.

Atiku's Different Focus and Current Uncertainties

In contrast, Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in 2023, focused his Uyo campaign in October 2022 on national economic recovery, security, and unity. Reports indicate his promises centered on building a refinery in Akwa Ibom rather than the deep seaport. This highlights the varying strategic priorities among presidential aspirants regarding Niger Delta infrastructure.

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Obi's recent statement did not provide a specific construction timeline or financing arrangement for the seaport. It also lacked details on the implementation framework or the proposed partnership between federal and state governments. There was no indication whether the pledge was based on existing approvals from federal maritime agencies. Beyond the port, Obi pledged investments in healthcare, education, national security, and anti-corruption measures to lift Nigerians out of poverty.