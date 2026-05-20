Peter Obi on NDC Screening: Uniting Nigeria, Combating Fear, Corruption

Peter Obi, a presidential hopeful for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed his priorities for the country if he were elected in 2027. These include, amongst others, uniting the nation, preventing insecurity, combating corruption, and ensuring security in schools, workplaces, and places of travel. Obi also emphasized the need for proper use of public assets, respects democratic practices, and commended the screening committee for their thorough work and professionalism.

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), presidential hopeful Peter Obi , expresses focus on unity as he aims to prevent fear, insecurity, and hunger nationwide. *The primary focus will be on uniting the nation.

*Mothers, children, and marginalized Nigerians will be prioritized. *Public resources will not be used to amass private wealth. *Corruption will be vigorously fought. *Politicians should focus on governance and not on elections only.

*The duration of the screening is a reflection of democratic practices. *Candidates were screened to ensure constitutional requirements were met. *Dr Sam Egwu, former Governor of Ebonyi State, headed the committee. *Peter Obi commends leadership for upholding democratic principles





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Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Obi Presidential Hopeful Unity Fear Insecurity Hunger Combating Corruption Upholding Democratic Principles Dr Sam Egwu Screening Committee Democratic Practices Constitutional Requirements Campaign 2027

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