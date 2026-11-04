Peter Obi's NDC Convoy Attacked in Calabar, One Suspect Arrested

Suspected political thugs attacked Peter Obi's convoy in Calabar, injuring NDC supporters and damaging vehicles. Police arrested a 27-year-old suspect and restored order.

Suspected political thugs on Wednesday attacked the motorcade of the National Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Calabar, Cross River State.

The attack occurred near the popular Watt Market area and left several NDC supporters with varying degrees of injuries. Several vehicles and other valuables were destroyed during the incident. The convoy was moving through the metropolis amid cheers from supporters after Obi arrived in the state capital for the party's presidential town hall meeting at Metropolitan Hotel, Calabar. The attackers hurled stones, bottles and other dangerous objects at the vehicles and supporters.

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The attack threw the area into panic as supporters scampered for safety, while vehicular movement and commercial activities were disrupted. Neither Obi nor Kwankwaso was injured. Men of the Cross River State Police Command who were on the ground swiftly intervened, dispersing the attackers and restoring order to the area. The police arrested one suspect in connection with the attack.

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Police Confirm Arrest of Attack Suspect

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah Akata, confirmed the arrest.

"A suspect by name Victor Edet Yellow Duke, male, 27 years old, has been arrested," he said. He added that investigations had commenced to identify those behind the attack and their sponsors. In a statement made available to journalists in Calabar, the police spokesman also said: "NDC supporters under heavy attack in Watt Market. The police have made an arrest to this effect.

The suspect name is Victor Edet Yellow Duke, male, 27 years.

" He assured residents that normalcy had been restored and that adequate security had been deployed to strategic locations in the metropolis to prevent a recurrence. The attack happened on the convoy's way to a hotel opposite the U.J. Esuene Stadium, following a courtesy visit to the Obong of Calabar. Obi and Kwankwaso were scheduled to hold a town hall meeting with NDC stakeholders, supporters and party candidates.

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Obi Proceeds to Town Hall Despite Violence

Despite the attack, Obi later proceeded to the venue of the town hall meeting, where he was expected to address party supporters and stakeholders in Cross River State. The incident came hours after the police and other security operatives averted a possible clash between supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the NDC in Calabar.

The APC supporters, including members of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, had earlier taken to the streets and proceeded to Government House, where they were to meet with Governor Bassey Otu. The police PPRO confirmed both incidents, saying the Command had intensified surveillance to forestall further breakdown of law and order. The attack occurred shortly after Obi arrived in the Cross River State capital.

Correspondent Describes Ambush at Watt Market

Our correspondent, who monitored the event, said the convoy was moving through the metropolis when the suspected political thugs ambushed it around the popular Watt Market area. The assailants targeted both the vehicles and the supporters. Several NDC supporters were said to have sustained injuries, while vehicles and other valuables were reportedly destroyed. The police intervention prevented further escalation of the violence.

The police spokesman said the suspect had been apprehended while investigations continue to identify those behind the attack and their sponsors. He assured residents that normalcy had been restored and that adequate security had been deployed to strategic locations in the metropolis. The police command intensified surveillance to forestall any further breakdown of law and order following the two incidents.