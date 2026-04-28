Peter Obi Meets Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja as 2027 Presidential Consultations Intensify

Former Anambra State governor Peter Obi met with ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja as part of his 2027 presidential campaign consultations. The meeting focused on national issues and democratic values, with no endorsement discussed. Obi is exploring his political future under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) while engaging with former leaders to build momentum for the upcoming election.

Fresh details have emerged from a closed-door meeting between Peter Obi and former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan , as political consultations ahead of the 2027 presidential election continue to intensify.

The meeting, which took place on Monday at Jonathan’s residence in Maitama, Abuja, lasted approximately two hours. Obi, a key contender in the 2027 race and former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, was accompanied by a delegation of influential leaders from the South-East region. Notable attendees included former Enugu State governor Okwesilize Nwodo, ex-Imo State governor Achike Udenwa, former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Onyema Ugochukwu, and Senators Ben Obi and Victor Umeh.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Obi emphasized that the visit was part of broader consultations with former national leaders, rather than a request for endorsement at this stage. He underscored the importance of seeking guidance from experienced leaders like Jonathan, who served the country with dedication and upheld democratic principles. In this challenging political climate, such consultations are crucial, Obi stated.

The former Anambra State governor also revealed that he is exploring his political future under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), though discussions are still ongoing. He clarified that no formal endorsement request was made to Jonathan, as the meeting primarily focused on national issues and the need to reinforce democratic values. Jonathan, according to Obi, expressed deep concern about the state of the nation and stressed the necessity of credible elections.

He wished for free, fair, and transparent electoral processes, rejecting the idea of a one-party system. Nobody can claim to be more democratic than Jonathan, Obi remarked. Despite widespread speculation about potential alliances ahead of the 2027 election, Obi reiterated that no endorsement was discussed during the visit. We are not talking about an endorsement yet.

When I become a candidate, I will come back for endorsement. He wishes the country well. We are here to consult with him, Obi added. This meeting is part of Obi’s broader strategy to engage with former Nigerian leaders as he builds momentum for the upcoming election.

In recent weeks, he has also met with other former presidents, including Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida, signaling his commitment to fostering unity and collaboration across political divides. The consultations reflect Obi’s determination to position himself as a unifying figure in Nigeria’s complex political landscape, emphasizing dialogue and democratic principles as he prepares for the 2027 presidential race





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