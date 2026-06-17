Peter Obi: 'I'm Ready to Die for Nigeria' - 2027 Presidential Candidate Vows to Confront Security Crisis

Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Party, has declared his readiness to die for Nigeria in the face of the country's worsening security crisis. In a recent interview, Obi emphasized the need for strong, decisive leadership and commitment to address pressing security issues, drawing from his experience as the former governor of Anambra State. He expressed his patriotism and willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice for Nigeria, amidst ongoing banditry, kidnappings, and attacks on schools and security personnel. Obi also expressed confidence in the ability of committed leadership to restore Nigeria's military glory and confront insecurity head-on.

In a recent interview with journalist Rufai Oseni on Nevon HQ's Black Box, Peter Obi , the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria n Democratic Party, expressed his unwavering commitment to Nigeria , stating that he is ready to make the ultimate sacrifice for the country in the face of its escalating security crisis .

When asked about his plans as Commander-in-Chief to address the pressing issues of kidnapped schoolchildren, beheaded teachers, and killed military officers, Obi emphasized the need for strong, decisive leadership and commitment. He drew from his experience as the former governor of Anambra State, recalling how his administration successfully drove out notorious kidnappers, making criminal operations untenable.

'If you're ready to lead, you must be ready to die. If you're not ready to die, go home,' Obi asserted. He further emphasized his patriotism, stating that he would return to Nigeria in times of war, despite having never held a foreign passport. This statement comes amidst ongoing banditry, kidnappings, and attacks on schools and security personnel across various parts of Nigeria.

Obi lamented the rise of non-state actors challenging state authority and expressed confidence in the ability of committed leadership to restore Nigeria's military prowess and glory, citing past interventions in global hotspots. He argued that while operational plans are important, the fundamental issue is the willingness to confront insecurity head-on





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