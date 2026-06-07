Peter Obi honours Pastor William Kumuyi on his 85th birthday, praising his global spiritual impact

Former Anambra governor Peter Obi posted a tribute on X celebrating the 85th birthday of Deeper Christian Life Ministry founder Pastor William Kumuyi, highlighting his decades of integrity, humility and gospel leadership and joining President Bola Tinubu in recognising his influence across Nigeria and the world.

Peter Obi , the presidential hopeful of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, used his personal X account on Saturday night to honour the 85th birthday of Pastor William Kumuyi , the founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry .

In a lengthy tribute the former Anambra governor praised the veteran pastor as a global beacon of spiritual leadership and described him as a faithful father in the faith whose influence has stretched across continents and generations. Obi began by expressing solidarity with the millions of believers and well‑wishers who are celebrating the milestone, and went on to highlight the qualities that have defined Kumuyi's public ministry.

He noted that for more than half a century Kumuyi has embodied integrity humility discipline and an unwavering commitment to the gospel. Through his sermons teachings and personal example he has touched countless lives, spurring spiritual renewal and moral transformation in individuals and communities far beyond Nigeria's borders.

Obi recalled specific moments when Kumuyi's messages on personal holiness and diligent study of scripture inspired youth groups, church leaders and ordinary families to adopt higher standards of conduct, thereby strengthening the social fabric of many societies. He also referenced the pastor's role in establishing a network of churches, schools and charitable institutions that provide education health care and vocational training to the under‑privileged.

In the concluding section of the tribute Obi offered a prayer for continued vitality and divine favor. He asked that Almighty God grant Kumuyi sustained good health renewed strength and deeper wisdom so that he may keep influencing lives and advancing the kingdom of God for years to come.

The former governor's words echoed the sentiments expressed earlier by President Bola Tinubu, who also lauded Pastor Kumuyi as a remarkable man of God whose steadfast faith and dedication have shaped one of the country's most influential Christian ministries for over five decades. Tinubu's remarks, delivered at a separate ceremony, highlighted Kumuyi's role in promoting national unity and moral values, underscoring the broader impact of faith‑based leadership on Nigeria's social and political landscape.

Both leaders, representing different political spectrums, found common ground in acknowledging the profound contribution of a religious figure whose legacy transcends partisan boundaries. The tribute was shared widely across social media platforms, prompting an outpouring of congratulations from religious leaders politicians and ordinary citizens alike. Many commenters recalled personal testimonies of how Pastor Kumuyi's teachings had guided them through periods of hardship and encouraged them to pursue education employment and community service.

The celebrations also featured a modest ceremony at the headquarters of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, where family members, church officials and senior ministers gathered to present a commemorative plaque and recite prayers. The event, while intimate, was streamed live, allowing followers from the diaspora to join in the festivities. As the evening progressed the pastor addressed the assembly, reflecting on his journey from a modest upbringing in Ibadan to the helm of a worldwide movement.

He expressed gratitude for the support of his family congregation and fellow leaders, and he reaffirmed his commitment to nurturing the next generation of believers. The celebration of Pastor Kumuyi's 85th birthday thus served as both a personal milestone and a reminder of the enduring power of faith to shape societies, inspire moral leadership and foster unity across diverse cultural landscapes





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