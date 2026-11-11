Peter Obi Heads to Makurdi for Benue Town Hall and Yelewata Visit

Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso reached Makurdi ahead of a Yelewata condolence visit and a town hall, amid a dispute with the Benue government.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, and his running mate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso travelled into Makurdi, the capital of Benue State, ahead of a town hall gathering scheduled for Wednesday. Party members and residents chanted their names as the pair made their way into the city.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress, known as NDC, has organised two main activities for the trip. The first is a humanitarian visit to Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area, and the second is a town hall meeting with residents and stakeholders in Makurdi on Wednesday.

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Yelewata Visit Honours June 2025 Attack Victims

Peter Obi is set to visit the memorial site in Yelewata, which was built to honour people killed in the June 2025 attack that claimed more than 200 lives. The assault also displaced several families in the community.

The loss suffered by Yelewata makes the trip especially significant, and it follows earlier controversies over Obi's attempts to visit Benue communities hit by violence. At the memorial, Obi is expected to lay a wreath at the cenotaph and meet relatives of the victims.

The purpose of the meeting with relatives is to offer condolences and show solidarity with the affected families, according to the party. Terhemba Shija, the NDC governorship candidate in Benue State, announced the plan at a press conference in Makurdi on Tuesday.

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Shija said the visit would give Obi a chance to stand with families who lost loved ones during the Yelewata attack. He also stated that the presidential candidate would avoid any government facility and any internally displaced persons camp during the exercise.

Benue Government Rejects Claims of Blocked Visit

Terhemba Shija accused the state administration led by Governor Hyacinth Alia of taking steps to frustrate the trip and keep Obi from reaching the affected community. He said the party had informed the authorities of its planned activities before the visit.

Shija also pointed to earlier occasions when Obi's efforts to visit attack-hit communities in Benue were reportedly disrupted. He called on Governor Hyacinth Alia and relevant security agencies to guarantee that Obi, Kwankwaso and other party members could move about and work without obstruction.

Shija said the visit would take place in a peaceful atmosphere and that the party would not engage in violence. He insisted that the NDC would not give in to blackmail or intimidation, and that the visit must go ahead and succeed.

The Benue State Government rejected the allegations and said it had no intention of halting or interrupting the visit by the presidential candidate. Commissioner for Information and Orientation Solomon Iorpev dismissed the claim as untrue and without foundation, adding that it was also mischievous.

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Iorpev questioned why the administration should be linked to any disruption, noting that it had no reason to keep Obi out of the state. He said Benue is a land of hospitality where every Nigerian is free to move, including those who come seeking votes.

Iorpev also warned the NDC against turning the Yelewata tragedy into a campaign tool. He said the grief of affected families deserves respect and that a visit meant to console the bereaved should not become publicity material.

The Benue State Government added that it remains responsible for the security of visitors and will work with relevant agencies to keep the peace throughout the visit.

Makurdi Town Hall Agenda and Next Steps

The town hall meeting is scheduled to take place at the multipurpose hall of the Mission House in Wurukum, Makurdi, behind the Benue Links head office. Obi and Kwankwaso are set to speak with residents and discuss issues affecting Benue State and the country.

The gathering is expected to draw traditional rulers, civil society organisations, students, women, youths, labour unions and other groups. Its format is designed to give a wide range of residents a direct platform to raise concerns.

Whether the Yelewata trip proceeds smoothly will depend on coordination between the NDC, the Benue State Government and the security agencies responsible for the visit. Both the memorial visit and the Wednesday town hall are the key scheduled events that will determine how the trip is judged in the state.