Peter Obi Demands Tinubu Account for 15.8 Trillion Naira Saved

NDC candidate Peter Obi challenges President Tinubu to disclose poverty reduction metrics and expenditure of 15.8 trillion naira saved from subsidy removal ahead of 2027 election.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Nigeria Democratic Congress, has formally challenged President Bola Tinubu to provide a comprehensive accounting of the federal government's use of public funds and its impact on national welfare. Obi issued this demand via a statement posted on his X handle on Saturday, titled Good Day Mr President Nigerians Deserve Accountability. He called for transparency regarding the specific outcomes of economic reforms implemented since the administration took office.

Core Financial Resources Under Scrutiny

Obi specifically highlighted that the public deserves a detailed breakdown of how the ₦15.8tn saved from the removal of the petrol subsidy has been utilized by the government. He further pointed to the more than $100bn in loans acquired by the administration as resources that require immediate explanation and justification to the citizenry. Additionally, the former Anambra State governor noted that increased tax revenues and government earnings, which the current administration reported had surpassed its targets last year, must be accounted for openly.

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Stakeholder Positions and Political Context

The call for accountability follows President Bola Tinubu's recent overnight stay in Akwa Ibom State, which served as a focal point for Obi's renewed criticism. Obi congratulated the President on visiting one of Nigeria's states outside of Lagos and Abuja, expressing hope that the President enjoyed the local warmth and hospitality. He used this opportunity to urge Tinubu to travel to the remaining 33 states of the federation to spend time with citizens and explain his administration's record directly to the people.

Measurable Impact on Citizens and Services

Obi argued that Nigerians deserve concrete data on how many citizens have been lifted out of poverty under the current regime. He demanded clarity on the number of out-of-school children who have returned to the classroom due to government interventions. Furthermore, he sought an explanation regarding the construction of functional primary healthcare centres, asserting that these measurable improvements in citizens lives should guide the management of public resources.

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Challenges in Security and Power Supply

Regarding infrastructure and security, Obi questioned the administration's performance on electricity supply, recalling Tinubu's campaign promise that voters should not elect him if he failed to fix the power sector. He demanded an update on how much electricity supply has improved since the inception of the presidency. Obi also pressed the President to explain measures taken to secure the country, noting that Nigeria still ranks among the most terrorised countries in the world.

2027 Election Landscape and Next Steps

These remarks come approximately two months before Nigeria's next presidential election scheduled for January 16 2027. Obi contested the 2023 election on the Labour Party platform finishing third with about 6.1 million votes before joining the Nigeria Democratic Congress. The NDC ratified Obi as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election in May and selected former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso as his running mate. He will challenge incumbent President Bola Tinubu, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress amid ongoing public debate over the economic impact of recent reforms.