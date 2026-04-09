Peter Obi Decries U.S. Advisory on Nigeria as a National Emergency

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has reacted to the recent U.S. advisory to evacuate embassy staff from Nigeria due to rising insecurity. He describes the situation as a national emergency and a sign of declining confidence in Nigeria's security apparatus. Obi expressed deep concern over the escalating violence, the loss of lives, and the failure of governance to address the root causes of insecurity, highlighting the need for immediate action.

Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi , has expressed grave concern over the recent advisory issued by the United States government regarding the security situation in Nigeria . Obi characterized the directive, which mandates the evacuation of embassy staff due to escalating insecurity, as a deeply troubling development that demands immediate attention and should be addressed as a national emergency .

He highlighted the potential ramifications of this advisory, especially for a nation actively seeking to attract foreign investment and foster economic growth. Obi underscored that the directive serves as a stark indication of a decline in confidence in Nigeria's national security apparatus, signaling a critical need for comprehensive reforms and a renewed commitment to safeguarding its citizens.\Obi, reflecting on the grim reality of Nigeria's security landscape, pointed out that the situation continues to deteriorate despite the country's ranking on the Global Terrorism Index. He emphasized the persistent loss of lives and the ongoing threats faced by communities across the nation. The former Anambra State governor cited a lack of effective governance as a significant contributing factor to the worsening insecurity. He criticized the prevalence of schemes that undermine democratic processes and prioritize political maneuvering over the safety and well-being of the populace. Obi specifically referenced reports of the killing of a senior military officer in Borno by suspected Boko Haram terrorists, highlighting the grave sacrifices made by the armed forces while also pointing towards the severity of the security challenges facing the country. He emphasized that the primary responsibility of any government is to ensure the protection of lives and property. In this regard, he stated that Nigerian leaders have failed to meet this obligation over the years. This failure, he lamented, places immense strain on the troops who continuously make the ultimate sacrifices to protect the nation. \Concluding his statement, Obi expressed profound disappointment and worry about the state of affairs in Nigeria. He decried the prevailing political focus and the apparent detachment of leaders from the pressing security issues. He cited a sense of historical negligence with the leadership, comparing the situation to that of Nero's. He reiterated that without a secure environment, there can be no nation to govern, and no future to aspire for. Obi underscored the urgent need for a shift in priorities, demanding decisive action to address the root causes of insecurity and restore the fundamental right of every Nigerian to live, work, worship, and travel in safety. He warned that if these issues are not immediately addressed, then the country will continue to lose its capacity to attract foreign investment. Obi believes that if the current rate of neglect and political maneuvering continue, the country will continue its trajectory towards deterioration. This should be a wake up call to the leadership across all levels of government to unite with the singular goal of ensuring peace and security in the country, which he considers to be the cornerstone of progress and prosperity





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