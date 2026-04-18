Peter Obi Decries Trillion-Naira Revenue Leakages, Warns of National Bleeding

Presidential aspirant Peter Obi has voiced grave concerns over significant revenue leakages within Nigeria, citing World Bank reports that reveal trillions of Naira meant for the Federation Account have not been remitted. He argues this mismanagement severely hampers development in critical sectors.

Presidential hopeful Peter Obi of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has sounded an urgent alarm regarding what he terms massive revenue leakages plaguing Nigeria. He warns that the nation is in a critical state of decline, suffering from internal hemorrhaging despite recorded increases in its national earnings. Obi's statement, disseminated via his X platform on Saturday, drew upon recent assessments from the World Bank, which indicated that Nigeria has amassed approximately 84 trillion Naira in federation revenue over the preceding three-year period.

However, Obi alleged that a substantial portion of these funds, amounting to 41 percent or roughly 34.44 trillion Naira, was not properly channeled into the Federation Account. This unremitted sum, Obi highlighted, is more substantial than the collective allocation designated for capital projects in both the 2024 and 2025 Appropriation Bills, which totals 34 trillion Naira. He presented this stark comparison as irrefutable evidence of the profound severity of the problem.

According to his assessment, this scenario is indicative of deep-seated deficiencies in the nation's public finance management practices. These systemic issues, he contends, continue to deprive essential sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure of the much-needed financial resources for their advancement and sustainability. The former presidential contender issued a fervent appeal for enhanced levels of transparency and accountability in the administration of revenue streams. He implored the country's leaders to ensure that public funds are meticulously directed towards initiatives that align with national development priorities and contribute to the collective progress of the citizenry.

In his statement, Obi articulated, It is deeply troubling to read recent World Bank reports indicating that, while Nigeria’s Federation Revenue surged to ₦84 trillion in just three years, a staggering 41%, amounting to ₦34.44 trillion, never reached the Federation Account. This sum exceeds the combined ₦34 trillion earmarked for capital projects in the 2024 and 2025 Appropriation Bills, a comparison that underscores the gravity of the situation and signals that something is fundamentally wrong. This is not a mere oversight; it points to institutionalised corruption on a massive scale. In 1994, when the Okigbo Panel reported about $12.4 billion from the Gulf War oil windfall as unaccounted for, Nigerians were outraged and the nation shook with indignation. Today, an even more troubling situation appears to be unfolding, yet it is met with a disquieting silence. We are trapped in a lethal paradox: earning more as a nation, yet having less to invest in healthcare, education, and infrastructure. From 2025, systemic deductions have allowed agencies to capture more resources than entire states and even critical ministries, he elaborated.

He further stressed that this is not a simple administrative error but a clear indication of widespread, institutionalized corruption. Recalling a similar instance in 1994, where the Okigbo Panel highlighted unaccounted funds from the Gulf War oil windfall, Obi noted the public outrage then compared to the current quietude surrounding an even larger financial discrepancy. He concluded by emphasizing the paradox of increased national earnings not translating into tangible investments in vital sectors, underscoring the alarming trend of systemic deductions that empower agencies over states and ministries





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Peter Obi Revenue Leakages Federation Account Public Finance Management Transparency

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