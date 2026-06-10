Peter Obi Criticizes Nigeria’s Borrowing Despite Revenue Surge

Peter Obi, former governor and presidential candidate, criticizes the Nigerian government over rising national debt and worsening poverty despite a significant increase in revenue under President Tinubu’s administration.

Peter Obi , the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and former governor of Anambra State, has strongly criticized the federal government's borrowing practices, stating that the sharp increase in national revenue under President Bola Tinubu's administration has not translated into improved living standards for Nigeria ns.

In a statement posted on his official page, Obi responded to President Tinubu's recent review of his administration's performance after three years in office. Tinubu had highlighted a rise in government revenue from N16.8 trillion in 2022 to N35 trillion in 2025 as a key achievement.

However, Obi expressed shock that despite this revenue surge, borrowing has not decreased but has instead escalated significantly. He claimed that Nigeria's total public debt has now reached approximately N200 trillion, an increase of over N100 trillion in just three years. Obi argued that higher-than-projected revenues during this period were largely driven by global and regional economic factors that boosted commodity prices and government earnings, yet the benefits have not reached ordinary citizens.

According to Obi, the exponential growth in both revenue and debt has come with worsening socio-economic indicators. He pointed to a rise in multidimensional poverty from about 87 million people in 2023 to over 140 million in 2025, as well as increasing unemployment and a decline in gross domestic product (GDP) per capita. Obi questioned the lack of transparency in how these funds are being managed, asking rhetorically where the money has gone.

He emphasized that Nigerians and the international community are demanding clear accountability for revenues and borrowed funds since 2023. Obi called for stronger institutional mechanisms to ensure that public resources are used effectively to address pressing issues such as poverty, unemployment, and infrastructure deficits. He urged the government to provide a detailed breakdown of expenditures and borrowing plans to restore public trust.

The former governor also criticized the management of Nigeria's debt profile, warning that the current trajectory could lead to a fiscal crisis. He highlighted that borrowing should be channeled into productive investments that generate returns and improve the quality of life for citizens, rather than being used for recurrent expenditure or servicing old debts. Obi called for a comprehensive strategy to reduce dependence on borrowing, including diversifying the economy, tackling corruption, and enhancing revenue collection.

He concluded by stating that the government must prioritize the welfare of Nigerians over short-term political gains, and that true progress would only be achieved through transparency, accountability, and prudent management of national resources. The statement has sparked widespread debate about the effectiveness of Tinubu's economic policies and the urgent need for reforms to address the rising cost of living and economic hardship faced by millions of Nigerians





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