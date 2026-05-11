Peter Obi Congratulates Victor Osimhen On Turkish Süper Lig Title Win

The former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has congratulated Victor Osimhen for leading Galatasaray S.K. to the Turkish Süper Lig title with a brilliant performance. He described Osimhen as a proud ambassador of Nigeria on the global stage.

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi , has congratulated Victor Osimhen for leading Galatasaray S.K. to the Turkish Süper Lig title with a brilliant performance, scoring twice in the decisive victory that sealed the championship.

In a post on his verified X handle, Obi described Osimhen as a proud ambassador of Nigeria on the global stage, bringing honor to Nigeria through his achievements and conduct. He said that Nigeria is blessed with countless talents like Osimhen, waiting for the right leadership, support, and environment to rise, excel, and bring glory to the nation.

Your resilience, discipline, and talent continue to inspire millions of young Nigerians to believe in the power of hard work, dedication, and excellence





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Victor Osimhen Galatasaray S.K. Turkish Süper Lig Title Peter Obi Proud Ambassador Of Nigeria Global Stage Nigeria Not Neglect Transformation New Nigeria

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