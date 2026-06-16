Peter Obi Congratulates Njideka Akunyili-Crosby on Historic Obama Portrait

Peter Obi praises Nigerian artist Njideka Akunyili-Crosby for her role in painting the first joint official portrait of Barack and Michelle Obama, calling it a triumph for Nigerian youth and a model of merit-based success.

Peter Obi , the presidential candidate for the Labour Party in the 2023 Nigerian election, has publicly congratulated Njideka Akunyili-Crosby , a Nigerian-born artist, for creating the first joint official portrait of former U.S. President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

In his social media post, Obi expressed pride in seeing the Obamas honor Akunyili-Crosby's achievement, describing it as a powerful testament to the potential of Nigerian youth when talent is coupled with hard work and discipline. He highlighted that her work has brought a shared history to a global stage through this significant unveiling. Akunyili-Crosby is the daughter of the late Chike Akunyili and the renowned Dora Akunyili, who served as director-general of NAFDAC.

Obi quoted Aristotle, noting that excellence is not an accident but a habit formed by high intention, sincere effort, and intelligent execution. He asserted that her global success confirms that true greatness stems from consistent daily dedication to one's craft. Urging young Nigerians to follow such a path, Obi emphasized that success is built on merit and relentless effort, not shortcuts.

He called on the youth to see Akunyili-Crosby as a role model, stressing that by honoring one's roots and using one's gifts for global impact, a new Nigeria can be built by focused and hard-working individuals





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Peter Obi Labour Party Njideka Akunyili-Crosby Obama Portrait Nigerian Youth Merit Dora Akunyili

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