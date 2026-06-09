Peter Obi Condemns Rapid Rise in Nigeria National Debt Under Tinubu Administration

Peter Obi calls for transparency and accountability as Nigeria's national debt reaches N200 trillion with significant gaps in capital project funding.

Peter Obi , the 2027 presidential aspirant representing the Nigeria Democratic Congress, has launched a severe critique of the current financial trajectory of the Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu .

In a detailed statement released through his media office, Obi highlighted a disturbing trend in the nation's debt profile, suggesting that the federal government's approach to borrowing is both imprudent and lacks the necessary transparency. According to the analysis provided by Obi, Nigeria's total debt has surged to a staggering N200 trillion, a figure that signals a precarious economic future if not addressed immediately.

He pointed out that this massive increase occurred within a relatively short window, reflecting a sharp departure from previous fiscal management styles. This sudden spike in borrowing has left many questioning the long-term viability of the current economic policies. Comparing the current administration to its predecessor, Obi noted a significant discrepancy in the pace of debt accumulation.

He observed that during the eight-year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, the debt had grown to roughly N49 trillion, with projections suggesting it might have reached N80 trillion. However, the leap to N200 trillion under President Tinubu represents an addition of over N100 trillion in just three years. This rapid expansion of the national debt has raised red flags regarding the sustainability of the economy.

Obi emphasized that such a steep climb in borrowing is not merely a statistical anomaly but a sign of a reckless financial strategy that ignores the long-term welfare of the Nigerian people, who are already struggling with severe inflation and economic instability. He argued that the current trajectory is unsustainable and could lead to a financial crisis.

Diving deeper into the data provided by the Federation Budget Office, Obi revealed that the administration's borrowing habits in 2025 have been particularly alarming. Between January and September of that year, the government borrowed N11.89 trillion, which far exceeded the initial borrowing target of N10.34 trillion. This overshoot of N1.54 trillion, according to Obi, should have triggered an immediate and rigorous investigation by regulatory bodies to explain why the target was missed.

Furthermore, he highlighted a distressing gap in the utilization of these funds. While the government earmarked N17.58 trillion for capital projects, only N3.10 trillion was actually spent. This means that approximately 82.34 percent of the planned capital expenditure remains unfunded, leaving critical infrastructure projects in limbo and stalling national development. The most critical point of Obi's critique centers on the mystery surrounding the missing funds.

He questioned where the remaining billions went if they were not used for the promised capital projects. He argued that the silence from the administration regarding the deployment of these funds suggests a profound absence of accountability. Obi questioned whether the money was diverted to cover recurrent expenditures, wasted on the opulent entertainment of guests at Aso Rock, or perhaps funneled into campaign funds for the 2027 election cycle.

He insisted that the Nigerian public has a fundamental right to know how their national resources are being managed and demanded a transparent audit of the government's spending to prevent further economic erosion. This lack of openness, he claims, is a betrayal of the public trust and an unpatriotic management of the nation's wealth, calling for immediate corrective measures to ensure the survival of the Nigerian economy





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