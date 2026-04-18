Peter Obi Condemns Insecurity After UTME Candidates Abducted in Benue

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has strongly criticized Nigeria's security and leadership following the abduction of passengers, including suspected UTME candidates, in Benue State, calling it a national crisis and a failure to prioritize citizen safety over electoral interests.

The nation's security apparatus and leadership have come under sharp criticism from Peter Obi , the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party , following the recent abduction of passengers in Benue State . Among those believed to have been taken are young individuals who were likely candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Obi took to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Friday to voice his condemnation, characterizing the incident as a stark illustration of escalating insecurity and a profound failure of governance. He asserted that authorities are demonstrably prioritizing electoral considerations over the fundamental safety and well-being of their citizens. The former presidential aspirant, who is also a prominent figure in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), described the kidnapping of the students as both deeply distressing and a clear sign of systemic deficiencies within the governmental structure. He stated that the news of innocent UTME candidates being abducted in Benue State is not merely heart-wrenching but serves as a damning testament to the inadequacy of leadership and the alarming collapse of security across the country. Obi further articulated his dismay at the pervasive insecurity's detrimental impact on the pursuit of education in Nigeria. He highlighted the nation's already alarmingly low tertiary education attainment rates when compared to its developmental peers. He pointed out that young Nigerians aspiring to gain higher education are instead being subjected to terror and violence. In a nation where the proportion of tertiary graduates is already painfully low, estimated at around 1%, a figure significantly below countries like Indonesia, which boasts approximately 13%, and South Africa, at around 10%, losing even a single student to such violence is deemed utterly unacceptable. The former candidate emphasized that this trend cannot and must not continue. Obi directed pointed criticism towards those in positions of authority, suggesting that their focus seems to be fixated on upcoming elections rather than on their primary responsibility of safeguarding citizens. He accused them of appearing more concerned with projecting an image of strength and capability to manipulate electoral outcomes, rather than leveraging that same power and the resources of state agencies to secure transportation routes, prevent criminal activities, and actively rescue abducted children. He argued that these young people should be in examination halls pursuing their academic futures, not held captive by criminals. Obi characterized this abduction as more than an isolated tragedy, asserting that it represents a recurring pattern and a genuine national crisis. He called for immediate, decisive, and responsible action, rejecting excuses and silence in favor of leadership that is commensurate with the gravity of the emergency. He concluded with a powerful statement: a nation that neglects its youth is a nation that forfeoms its future, and this unacceptable situation must be brought to an end. The abduction itself took place on Wednesday in the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State. Gunmen reportedly ambushed a commercial bus operated by Benue Links Limited, which was carrying passengers, believed to be UTME candidates, at the time of the attack. Reports on the exact number of victims have varied, with some sources suggesting around 17 passengers were taken. However, the police have officially confirmed the abduction of 14 individuals, noting that one passenger managed to escape during the initial attack. In response, security agencies have initiated a coordinated rescue operation, with the State Commissioner of Police reportedly taking a leading role in efforts on the ground. Further updates indicate that at least two abducted passengers have successfully escaped, and efforts are ongoing to secure the release of those still in captivity. Initial police investigations have also revealed a potential contributing factor: the driver of the bus may have contravened company policy by travelling at night and picking up passengers outside of designated procedures. The driver is currently being interrogated, and one suspect has been apprehended in connection with the incident. Specialized tactical teams, including anti-kidnapping units, have been deployed with the objective of tracking down the perpetrators and proactively preventing future attacks in the region. This unfortunate event further exacerbates existing concerns regarding the safety of travelers and students throughout Nigeria, particularly during periods when movement increases due to national examinations





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Peter Obi Labour Party Insecurity UTME Candidates Benue State

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Gunmen Abduct UTME Candidates and Passengers in BenueSecurity forces are conducting a large-scale operation to rescue 14 passengers, including several Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidates, who were kidnapped by suspected gunmen in Otukpo, Benue State. The attack occurred on a Benue Links bus traveling after dark, raising questions about the driver's decision to operate outside company policy.

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– Peter Obi condemns abduction of JAMB candidates in BenueFormer Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has strongly condemned the abduction of candidates of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, in Benue State. In a post on his verified X handle on Friday, Obi said any nation that abandons its youth abandons its future, stressing that such insecurity must not continue.

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Two Passengers Escape Abduction in Benue UTME Bus IncidentTwo passengers have escaped from their abductors after a commercial bus carrying candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) was waylaid in Benue State. Police are intensifying efforts to rescue the remaining passengers and apprehend the perpetrators.

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