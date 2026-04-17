Peter Obi Condemns Abduction of JAMB Candidates, Cites Leadership Failure and Security Collapse

Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed deep concern and strong condemnation over the abduction of 14 candidates preparing for the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations in Benue State. Obi described the incident as a heartbreaking and damning indictment of the nation's leadership and security apparatus. The candidates were reportedly traveling for their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) when they were attacked by gunmen along the Makurdi-Otukpo Road. Obi highlighted the tragic irony of young Nigerians seeking education falling victim to violence and warned against a security system perceived to be more focused on upcoming elections than on protecting citizens. He lamented the low tertiary graduate rate in Nigeria and stressed that the country cannot afford to lose any more students to such acts. Obi called for urgent, decisive, and responsible action, emphasizing that a nation that fails its youth, fails its future.

The recent harrowing incident involving the abduction of 14 candidates destined for the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ) examinations in Benue State has drawn a forceful response from Peter Obi , the esteemed 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Obi did not mince words in his assessment, characterizing the event as not only profoundly heartbreaking but also a stark and damning indictment of the pervasive failure in leadership and the alarming collapse of security across the nation.

POLITICS NIGERIA had previously reported on the unfortunate circumstances, detailing how candidates en route to the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), a crucial standardized computer-based test administered annually by JAMB, were ambushed by armed assailants along the Makurdi-Otukpo Road late Wednesday. Sources close to the incident indicated that these young Nigerians were traveling to attend their examinations, which were scheduled to commence on Thursday, April 16.

While law enforcement authorities in Benue State have tentatively suggested that the students, traveling via state-owned Benue Links, might have been moving outside an officially sanctioned time frame, Obi vehemently rejected any attempt to deflect from the core issue. He articulated his deep distress over the fact that young Nigerians, who are earnestly striving to secure an education and improve their futures, are instead being subjected to such terror and peril.

Obi issued a stern warning, emphasizing the unsustainable nature of a country where those charged with the fundamental responsibility of safeguarding lives and property appear increasingly consumed by the machims of impending elections, rather than actively addressing the pressing security concerns. He passionately articulated his concerns on the social media platform X, stating, 'In a country where the share of tertiary graduates is already painfully low (about 1%) which is far below peers like Indonesia (about 13%) and South Africa (around 10%). This is unacceptable. We cannot afford to lose even one more student to violence.'

He further elaborated on the misplaced priorities, observing, 'Those entrusted with protecting these young students appear increasingly preoccupied with the next election, projecting strength and power to rig elections, rather than deploying that same power and agencies to secure our roads, prevent these crimes, and rescue the abducted children who should not be in hands of criminals but in examination halls.' Obi underscored the gravity of the situation, declaring, 'This is no longer an isolated tragedy. It is a pattern. It is a national crisis. And it demands urgent, decisive, and responsible action, not excuses, not silence, but leadership that matches the scale of the emergency this deserves.'

He concluded with a poignant and resounding declaration about the future: 'A nation that abandons its youth abandons its future. This cannot continue.'





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Peter Obi JAMB Candidate Abduction Benue State Security Crisis

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