Peter Obi Challenges Tinubu on N5.8tn Subsidy Savings and $100bn Debt

Peter Obi demands transparency from President Tinubu regarding N5.8tn savings and $100bn debt, questioning poverty reduction and infrastructure progress since taking office.

Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate Peter Obi has issued a formal challenge to President Bola Tinubu, calling for a comprehensive public accounting of the nation's financial resources since the current administration assumed power. Obi specifically demanded that the President explain the utilization of N5.8tn reportedly saved from the removal of the petrol subsidy and over $100bn borrowed by the government.

Obi Demands Transparency on Subsidy Savings

The political rival made these demands in a detailed statement posted on his X handle on Saturday, which was titled Good Day Mr President Nigerians Deserve Accountability. He urged the President to disclose specific metrics regarding the improvement of living conditions for Nigerians, including the number of citizens lifted out of poverty and the number of out-of-school children who have returned to classrooms.

Also read Peter Obi Demands Tinubu Account for 15.8 Trillion Naira Saved

Obi further questioned the administration on the establishment of functional primary healthcare centers and asked for concrete figures demonstrating improvements in electricity supply. He insisted that the resources available to the government must translate into measurable and visible benefits for the general population.

Context Following Campaign Rally Remarks

This public challenge followed recent remarks made by President Tinubu at a campaign rally in Akwa Ibom State on Friday. During the event, the President mocked Peter Obi for allegedly running away from the erosion crisis in the state during his previous tenure as governor. In response, Obi encouraged the President to visit other parts of the country and engage directly with citizens to discuss the administration's performance.

Advertisement

Obi expressed hope that the President's visit to Akwa Ibom would inspire him to travel to the remaining 33 states of the federation. He emphasized the need for the President to spend time with the people and explain what has been done with the increased revenues accruing to the government from taxing Nigerians.

Questions on Debt and Revenue Management

The NDC candidate highlighted the over $100bn borrowed by the administration and the additional government revenues which the current leadership celebrated last year for surpassing its targets. He argued that the resources entrusted to the government should be accounted for with complete transparency and linked directly to public welfare outcomes.

Obi recalled President Tinubu's earlier promise that Nigerians should not vote for him if he failed to fix the electricity supply. He stated that the public deserves to know exactly how much electricity supply has improved during the current period, given the specific campaign commitment made by the President regarding power sector reforms.

Security Concerns and Public Accountability

On the subject of national security, Peter Obi asked President Tinubu to explain what the government has done to secure the country. He noted that Nigeria remains among the countries facing severe terrorism threats, underscoring the urgent need for effective security strategies and resource allocation.

Advertisement

The presidential candidate concluded that Nigerians deserve answers regarding the management of public funds. He reiterated that the citizens have the right to know what has been done with the resources entrusted to their government, demanding a level of accountability that reflects the scale of the nation's financial challenges.