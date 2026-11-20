NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi rallies supporters in Onitsha, promising 10,000MW electricity and 10,000 health centers for 2027 while addressing campaign logistics.

Presidential candidate Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress energized a massive gathering in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Friday as he advanced his campaign strategy for the upcoming 2027 general elections. The former Anambra State governor arrived in the city to lead a comprehensive roadshow and conduct town hall engagements aimed at consolidating support across the region. His presence drew large crowds of enthusiastic followers who lined the streets and public spaces to witness the political activity firsthand.

Obi Targets Students and Voters at Christ the King College

Obi initiated his Onitsha engagements with a visit to his alma mater, Christ the King College, where he delivered an inspiring address to the student body. During this interaction, he expressed strong confidence in the educational institution, predicting that the school would one day produce Nigeria's president. This statement served as both a motivational tool for the youth and a signal of his long-term vision for national leadership rooted in educational excellence.

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The visit to the historic school highlighted Obi's emphasis on education as a cornerstone of his political platform. By engaging directly with students, the NDC candidate sought to connect with the next generation of voters who will define the political landscape in 2027. The speech underscored his belief that quality education is essential for producing future leaders capable of transforming the nation.

Calls for Polling Unit Stay-Over to Prevent Rigging

Addressing the broader electorate at a town hall meeting held at All Saints Cathedral in Onitsha, Obi issued urgent instructions on how voters should protect the integrity of the 2027 polls. He explicitly urged Nigerians to remain stationed at their polling units for the entire duration of the voting process, emphasizing that their physical presence is critical to ensuring votes are counted and transmitted accurately.

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Obi declared with conviction that no entity would be permitted to rig the 2027 general elections if voters follow his directives. He asked supporters to bring their own food supplies and stay overnight at the polling centers to monitor the tallying process. This strategy aims to create a citizen-led verification system that deters electoral manipulation and ensures transparency in the final results.

Energy and Healthcare Promises for a New Nigeria

During the town hall address, Obi outlined ambitious infrastructural goals that his administration would pursue if elected. He promised that a government led by him and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, would generate, transmit, and distribute at least 10,000 megawatts of electricity nationwide. This target represents a significant increase from the current national output, which Obi estimated at approximately 4,000 megawatts.

Obi further committed to establishing 10,000 primary healthcare centers and constructing 40,000 primary school blocks across the country. These promises were made explicitly during the NDC town hall meeting at All Saints Cathedral, signaling a focus on fundamental public services. The campaign highlights a stark contrast between current infrastructure levels and the projected improvements under an Obi administration.

Anambra Government Clarifies Billboard Removal Incident

The Anambra State Government recently clarified the circumstances surrounding the removal of a campaign billboard belonging to Senator Victor Umeh, which featured Peter Obi. The state authority stated that the removal was due to an alleged violation of the Signage Act of 2010, specifically refuting claims that the action was taken because of Obi's political identity.

According to the state government, while Senator Umeh had paid the required signage fee, Obi had not complied with the payment requirement. This clarification aims to dispel narratives of political bias and emphasizes the enforcement of regulatory compliance over partisan considerations. The incident highlights the ongoing regulatory challenges faced by political campaigns in managing public advertising materials.

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Obidient Movement Advises Respect for Defectors

Dr Moses Paul, the National Coordinator of the Global Obidient Movement, issued a directive urging supporters to treat former members with respect and decency. He stated that these instructions originated directly from Peter Obi, who wants to ensure that political engagement remains constructive and free from bitterness. The guidance prohibits members from insulting, attacking, or making derogatory comments about individuals who have decided to leave the movement.

This advisory reflects Obi's preference for maintaining a dignified political discourse even amidst internal group dynamics. By discouraging hostile behavior toward defectors, the campaign aims to preserve its public image and focus on broader national issues rather than internal conflicts. The directive serves as a reminder of the importance of ethical conduct in political participation.

Dissenting Voices Challenge Current Political Narratives

Amidst the active campaigning, other political voices continue to challenge prevailing narratives regarding the upcoming elections. Figures such as Momodu have publicly dismissed victory promises made by Governor Soludo in support of President Tinubu, asserting that Obi would overshadow him spectacularly in Anambra. These conflicting statements illustrate the highly competitive atmosphere that characterizes the pre-election period in the state.

The juxtaposition of Obi's infrastructure promises with critical commentary from opposition supporters underscores the intense political rivalry in Anambra State. As the 2027 elections approach, these competing visions and strategies will likely continue to shape public opinion and voter behavior in the region. The outcome of these engagements will be closely watched by political analysts and voters alike.