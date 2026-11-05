Peter Obi Blames APC for ADC Crisis as Federal High Court Nullifies 2027 Primary

NDC candidate Peter Obi criticizes the Federal High Court ruling that scrapped the ADC presidential primary, alleging political engineering by the ruling APC party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate Peter Obi has publicly criticized a recent judicial decision that invalidated the presidential primary process of the African Democratic Congress, alleging that the ruling All Progressives Congress manipulated the legal outcome to create political uncertainty. This intervention by the NDC leader comes just months before the scheduled general elections, raising concerns about electoral stability and the potential for engineered disruptions within the opposition landscape.

High Court Invalidates David Mark Committee Leadership

The Federal High Court in Abuja issued a decisive ruling on Thursday that declared the David Mark-led Caretaker Committee of the African Democratic Congress illegal and void. This judicial pronouncement effectively nullified the entire presidential primary election conducted by the committee, which had previously selected former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party flag bearer for the upcoming 2027 presidential contest. The court did not limit its intervention to the primary results but also ordered the removal of the entire national leadership structure of the party.

Also read 2027: ADC Urges Nigerians To Reject APC, Learn From US Elections

Specifically, the judge sacked all national officers of the African Democratic Congress, including National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola, stripping them of their official positions within the political organization. Furthermore, the ruling mandated the cancellation of all candidate lists that the party had previously submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission for the 2027 elections. This comprehensive nullification leaves the ADC in a state of administrative limbo, with its leadership team removed and its primary outcomes erased by judicial mandate.

Peter Obi, who is contesting the presidency under the Nigeria Democratic Congress ticket, stated that while he does not fundamentally dispute the legal basis of the court's judgment, he expresses deep concern regarding the timing of the decision. He emphasized that the resolution of such disputes three months before a general election is detrimental to the public interest, as it introduces significant uncertainty into the electoral process. The presidential and National Assembly elections are firmly scheduled to take place on January 16, 2027, creating a tight window for all parties to stabilize their structures.

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Obi Alleges APC Engineering Political Instability

Mr. Obi directly accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of engineering the current crisis within the ADC, drawing parallels to similar strategies he claims have been used against his own Labour Party. He argued that the ruling party is utilizing the judiciary and internal party disputes to clamp down on opposition forces and restrict civic space for robust political campaigning. According to Obi, this pattern of manufacturing instability is part of a broader rulebook that the APC employs to silence opposition voices and prevent them from reaching the electorate.

The NDC candidate suggested that this engineered instability is not an isolated incident but part of a systematic effort to undermine the democratic process in Nigeria. He warned against attempts to stamp out opposition parties, noting that the sustenance of democracy in West Africa, amidst encroaching military rule in neighboring regions, requires a strong commitment to protecting opposition politics. Obi reiterated his promise to ensure that opposition parties and their candidates are not persecuted out of electoral contests if he is elected president.

In a post on the social media platform X, Obi called for the protection of democratic principles and urged stakeholders to safeguard voters' freedom to freely and fairly choose their preferred candidates. He framed the current ADC crisis as a direct threat to the democratic integrity of the upcoming elections, suggesting that external interference is destabilizing the opposition bloc. His remarks highlight the tense political atmosphere as the country approaches the critical election period in early 2027.

APC Rejects Allegations and Defends Judicial Independence

Responding to these serious accusations, Felix Morka, the spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress, firmly rejected the claim that the ruling party engineered the court ruling or the leadership dispute within the ADC. Morka argued that Obi's blame is selectively applied, noting that the NDC candidate readily praises the rule of law and extols the judiciary when court decisions favor his own interests. He questioned the logic of blaming the APC for every unfavorable judicial outcome while ignoring the independent nature of the legal system.

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Morka emphasized that if the judgment had been in favor of the ADC, opposition politicians would not have been quick to blame the ruling party for the court's decision. He characterized the NDC's narrative as a deflection tactic designed to distract from the legal merits of the case. The APC spokesperson maintained that the judiciary operates independently and that the ruling reflects the law rather than political engineering by the government.

General elections are scheduled to proceed as planned, with the presidential and National Assembly polls set for January 16, 2027, and governorship elections followed on February 6, 2027. The current turmoil within the ADC highlights the fragility of opposition coalitions and the intense scrutiny placed on all political actors as the deadline for voter registration and campaign activities approaches. The situation remains fluid, with legal and political battles likely to continue leading up to the election day.