Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso Join the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Citing Concerns About Presidential Ticket Guarantees and INEC Delay

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidates, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, did not join the party because they could not get guarantees about a presidential ticket and were concerned about the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) delay in recognizing the PRP national executive. They also had issues with the fact that INEC deliberately refused to upload their new executive for a long time, which represented some worry that they had a problem with INEC. Obi and Kwankwaso, who are also presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) respectively in the 2023 elections, teamed up with the coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and received the NDC into the party.

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) said Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso did not join the party because they could not get guarantees about a presidential ticket.

They were concerned about the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) delay in recognizing the PRP national executive and whether the party could guarantee their emergence as presidential and vice presidential candidates. They also had issues with the fact that INEC deliberately refused to upload their new executive for a long time, which represented some worry that they had a problem with INEC.

Obi, who enjoys a large youth following, said his decision to leave the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was not personal and called on all his supporters to join the NDC in the renewed fight for good governance and true democracy. Kwankwaso, the presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) respectively in the 2023 elections, teamed up with the coalition under the ADC. They both received the NDC into the party





channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Peter Obi Rabiu Kwankwaso Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) National Democratic Congress (NDC) African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Ticket Guarantees INEC Delay New Executive Presidential Candidates Labour Party (LP) New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peter Obi’s acceptance in North still in doubt despite Kwankwaso’s support baseA political alliance between former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is

Read more »

Peter Obi Criticizes Nigerian Leaders' Foreign Trips, Urges Economic Benefits Instead Of Fashion DisplaysObi, a leading Presidential hopeful, has expressed dissatisfaction with recent state visits by Nigerian leaders, stating that these trips should generate economic value rather than merely being `fashion parades.` He emphasizes the importance of investments, industrial growth, technology transfer, trade agreements, job creation, and national productivity in diplomacy.

Read more »

All Kwankwaso’s peace overtures to Gov Yusuf were rejected — Ex-Chief of Staff, SagagiA former Chief of Staff to the Kano State Government, Shehu Wada Sagagi, has alleged that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf frustrated repeated efforts to

Read more »

Tambuwal says Obi and Kwankwaso’s shift to NDC was a personal choice, not a party splitFormer Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal explains that Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso left the African Democratic Congress for the Nigeria Democratic Congress out of personal strategy, dismissing claims of internal conflict or ticket denial.

Read more »