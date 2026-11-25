Peter Obi and the NDC console the family of Efemena Umukoro killed during Ovie Omo-Agege campaign attack in Delta State amid rising election violence concerns.

Former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate Peter Obi, alongside the leadership of the Niger Delta Congress political party, have visited the bereaved family of Efemena Umukoro. This official condolence visit occurred shortly after Mr. Umukoro was among six individuals killed during a violent attack targeting the campaign entourage of Ovie Omo-Agege in Delta State.

Victim Background And Identity

Efemena Umukoro, widely known by his nickname Comrade Akima, was a prominent Urhobo youth leader and human rights activist. He previously served as the president of the youth wing of the Urhobo Progress Union, a major socio-cultural organization representing the Urhobo people. His death has triggered significant outrage among community members and advocates who call for justice against the perpetrators.

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Circumstances Of The Deadly Attack

The fatal incident took place in the Uduere community located within the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. Gunmen ambushed the campaign activities of former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege on Monday. Police confirmation confirmed six fatalities, although the identities of all victims have not been fully established in public records.

Political Response And Social Media Activity

The visit by Mr. Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was widely publicized on social media platforms by supporters of the Niger Delta Congress. The primary objective of the visit was to console Mr. Umukoro's wife and other surviving family members. The event highlighted the deepening political tensions and the personal costs associated with the upcoming electoral cycles in Nigeria.

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Identification Of Other Victims

Mr. Obi previously identified two other victims alongside Mr. Umukoro: Moses Anaughe, a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly, and Nyoren Okoro, a noted Niger Delta Congress chieftain. These identifications were made in the immediate aftermath of the violence, underscoring the targeted nature of the attack on key political supporters and local leaders in the region.

Rising Concerns For Election Security

The attack has renewed widespread concerns regarding the safety of political supporters across the country. The growing atmosphere of violence surrounding political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections has prompted calls for stricter security measures. Human rights advocates and community leaders are demanding that the perpetrators be swiftly brought to justice to prevent further escalation.