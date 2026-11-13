Omokri Condemns Peter Obi and NDC Supporters for Reciting Old National Anthem in Lagos

Reno Omokri criticised Peter Obi and NDC supporters for reciting the old national anthem at a Lagos town hall, saying those who disrespect national symbols should not seek leadership.

Nigeria's Ambassador to Mexico, Reno Omokri, has criticised Peter Obi and supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress for rejecting the current national anthem at a town hall meeting in Lagos.

Omokri said the Constitution, national anthem and national football team were apolitical symbols that united Nigerians. He warned that anyone who openly disrespected them should not expect citizens to entrust them with the country's leadership. Omokri made the remarks in a statement on Friday, following an incident at the NDC town hall meeting in the Oregun area of Lagos State on Thursday.

Also read Lagos Town Hall Meeting For NDC Presidential Candidate Peter Obi Disrupted by Suspected Thugs

NDC Candidates Recite Former National Anthem

At the event, Obi, the NDC presidential candidate, alongside Funso Doherty, the NDC governorship candidate in Lagos, and their supporters recited the former national anthem, Arise, O Compatriots, instead of the current one, Nigeria, We Hail Thee. The development followed the restoration of the former national anthem through the National Anthem Act 2024, which was signed into law by President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2024.

The old anthem, titled Nigeria, We Hail Thee, was in use from independence in 1960 until 1978, when it was replaced by Arise, O Compatriots. According to reports from the event, Obi and the NDC supporters rejected the new anthem when asked to stand up for its recital. This prompted the event anchor to switch to the old anthem, which the attendees recited with fervour.

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Constitutional Duty To Respect National Symbols

To further demonstrate his approval of the move, Obi faced the crowd as they sang the old anthem, with two fingers on both hands raised to form the NDC logo. Reacting to the incident, Omokri cited Section 24(a) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which makes it a duty of Nigerian citizens to abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals, institutions, national symbols and legitimate authorities.

He argued that Nigerians had a responsibility to respect the country's national anthem, adding that the authority to determine it rested with the President and the National Assembly. Omokri said, The Constitution, National Anthem and the National Football Team are three apolitical symbols that unite all Nigerians. He also questioned the political leadership aspirations of those who, according to him, showed disregard for the country's constitutional provisions and national symbols. He asked, If you won't respect your country's Constitution.

Questions Raised About Leadership Aspirations

If you won't respect your homeland's National Football Team. If you won't respect your nation's National Anthem. How do you expect 235 million Nigerians to entrust you with their fate? The controversy followed a town hall meeting organised by the NDC in Lagos on Thursday.

Obi, who contested the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Labour Party, is the NDC's presidential candidate for the 2027 election, with Kwankwaso, a former Kano State governor, as his running mate. Obi won Lagos, a stronghold of the All Progressives Congress, with 582,354 votes in the 2023 presidential contest. Reports also indicated that the venue was disrupted, with cutlasses, cudgels and stones, forcing participants to scamper for safety.

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The National Anthem Act 2024 restored Nigeria, We Hail Thee, which served as the country's national anthem from independence in 1960 until it was replaced with Arise, O Compatriots in 1978.