Young Peoples Party candidate Peter Agada claims former Anambra Governor Peter Obi will fall short of his 2023 vote total, citing shifting political dynamics and policy critiques.

Peter Agada, the presidential candidate of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) for the 2027 general election, has issued a stark forecast regarding the electoral prospects of his former political ally, Peter Obi. Agada explicitly stated that Obi will not secure up to 30 per cent of the six million votes he accumulated during the 2023 presidential election. This prediction marks a significant divergence in political strategy and public assessment between the two figures who previously operated within the same electoral coalition.

Election 2027 Vote Share Projections

Agada's assessment centers on the belief that the specific political conditions that facilitated Peter Obi's strong performance in 2023 will not be replicated in the upcoming cycle. The Young Peoples Party leader argues that the mechanics of voter support have fundamentally shifted, rendering previous vote totals unreliable as a benchmark for future success. By projecting a decline below the 30 per cent threshold, Agada is signaling a calculated judgment on the current political landscape and the likely erosion of Obi's base.

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Analysis of 2023 Electoral Support Bases

While evaluating the reasons behind Peter Obi's previous electoral success, Agada highlighted that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate won largely in Lagos due to support from diverse groups. Agada attributed this victory to the combined strength of members of the #EndSARS movement, younger voters, and labor workers who rallied behind Obi's campaign. He suggested that these demographic and activist coalitions are no longer as unified or as potent as they were during the 2023 race, which directly impacts the potential vote count.

Critique of President Bola Tinubu Fiscal Policies

In addition to analyzing his rival's prospects, Peter Agada offered a critical review of the administration of President Bola Tinubu. Agada noted that while he supports the government's decision to remove the fuel subsidy, he has a serious problem with the President's approach to implementation. He criticized the current administration for failing to target the real end users, arguing that the state is subsidizing the product broadly rather than protecting the most vulnerable citizens from price shocks.

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Infrastructure Spending and Budget Concerns

Agada also directed his scrutiny toward major infrastructure projects, specifically describing the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway budget as severely overbloated. He pointed to the ₦1trn cost of the project as evidence of fiscal irresponsibility, claiming that the funds could be utilized more efficiently. To illustrate the scale of the alleged mismanagement, Agada stated that he could construct one kilometer of the road for only ₦750 million or ₦800 million, implying that the current budget is massively inflated compared to actual construction costs.

Coalition Speculation and Political Independence

When asked whether he was part of any proposed coalition aimed at unseating President Tinubu, Agada firmly denied any such involvement. He stated clearly that no one had approached him to join any anti-Tinubu alliance, asserting his independence from potential opposition coalitions. This response reinforces the Young Peoples Party's position as a distinct entity, separate from both the ruling All Progressives Congress and any emerging opposition fronts seeking to challenge the current administration.