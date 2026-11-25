Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has died at 79 in Enugu after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, prompting tributes from Funke Akindele, May Edochie and the Enugu State governor.

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has died at the age of 79 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. His family announced his death in a statement issued through his son, Leo Pete Edochie.

Tributes Pour In for Veteran Actor Pete Edochie

He died at 12:30am in Enugu on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Tributes have poured in from colleagues, admirers and public figures across Nigeria. Actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele recalled watching Edochie on television while growing up. She later worked with him on the film Egg of Life.

Also read Veteran Nollywood Actor Pete Edochie Dies at 79 in Enugu

She described him as an inspiration to generations of Nollywood practitioners. Akindele wrote on her X handle: Daddy Pete Edochie, I remember watching you in Things Fall Apart growing up. Many years later, I had the honour of working with you on Egg of Life. Your words of encouragement that day have stayed with me.

She added: Thank you for paving the way for so many of us in Nollywood and for being an inspiration to us over the years. Your work lives on. She also prayed for comfort for the Edochie family and for Nollywood, asking that his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. May Edochie, the estranged wife of the actor's son, Yul Edochie, also paid tribute in a post shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

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Family Members Pay Emotional Tribute to Edochie

She described the veteran actor as an institution whose contributions to the Nigerian film industry would remain unforgettable. She recalled that false reports of his death had circulated over the years, but he continued working despite the rumours. She wrote: For so many years, every year, someone somewhere makes a false announcement of your death but you kept going with strength to continue working.

May described his death as a reminder of the fragility of human life, noting that people often make plans and assume there will always be another day. She paid tribute to his legacy, saying his name, voice and presence would remain memorable. She said: Today, I choose to remember a veteran whose name, voice, presence and contribution to the Nigerian film industry will remain unforgettable.

You were an institution, a father figure to many and a man whose legacy will outlive his earthly years. May also offered prayers for the actor's wife, Josephine, and other members of the family, asking God to give them strength to bear the loss. The Enugu State governor also mourned Edochie, saying Nigeria had lost a titan.

Edochie Previously Prayed for Dignified Death

Weeks before his death, Edochie had prayed that God should take his life when his time came rather than allow him to become a burden to his family. He made the emotional remarks in October 2026 during a visit to ailing Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Armah in Accra. In a video that has resurfaced, he spoke about his own health challenges. Edochie disclosed that he was struggling to walk and had been experiencing occasional swelling in different parts of his body.

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He said: Sitting down here, I'm not very well myself. Walking is a problem for me now, but I still have hope that I will recover myself. He added: Sometimes I get up, and parts of my body are swollen. After some time, it goes down again.

Like my hand is swollen now. He then said: I just keep asking God, You are the author of life. Whenever you feel it's time for me to go, just take me, don't let me bother the people who are around me. Just take me.

The video was first reported by TheCable and other media outlets in October. During the visit, Edochie also expressed hope that Armah, his Ghanaian colleague who had reportedly been battling ill health for several years, would recover. That moment of compassion reflected the concern for others that many colleagues have remembered in their tributes. Born on March 7, 1947, Edochie began his career in broadcasting in 1967 with the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation.

Career Highlights and National Honors for Edochie

He later rose to senior positions at the Anambra Broadcasting Service, laying a foundation for a career that would span decades. He became a household name after portraying Okonkwo in the 1987 television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's novel Things Fall Apart, produced by the Nigerian Television Authority. His commanding voice and portrayal of traditional rulers, fathers and community leaders made him one of Nollywood's most recognisable actors. Edochie featured in several productions, including Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart.

In recognition of his contributions to the entertainment industry, he received the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger, MON. His work earned him widespread recognition across Nigeria and beyond. Many have reflected on his influence on the growth of Nollywood and the generations of actors who followed him. Akindele's message echoed that sentiment, noting that his work lives on.

May said his legacy would outlive his earthly years. As Nollywood mourns, Edochie is remembered not only for his iconic roles but also for his encouragement of younger practitioners. Akindele said his words to her on the set of Egg of Life have stayed with her, a testament to his impact beyond the screen. His legacy continues to inspire many in the industry. Details of funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.