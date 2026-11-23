Veteran actor Pete Edochie says his son Yul Edochie was shunned by parts of the entertainment industry and excluded from awards after marrying Judy Austin as a second wife while still married to May Edochie.

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has claimed that his son, Yul Edochie, faced professional rejection in the entertainment industry after he took a second wife, actress Judy Austin.

Pete made the revelation during an interview with Ugo Nwokolo TV, an excerpt of which was shared on Sunday. He alleged that the backlash went beyond social media criticism, with some industry figures distancing themselves from his son and award organisers repeatedly excluding him from recognition. The veteran actor said the criticism affected how people viewed and associated with Yul's professional work. He recalled a period when anything his son touched was treated with suspicion.

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Yul Edochie Award Exclusion Claims

He said there was a time when anything Yul touched, people felt it was all poison, and nobody wanted to go close to it. According to him, social media talks about Yul and his wife every day. Pete also said award bodies had overlooked his son despite his talent. They have been excluding him from awards in the industry, even though he is the best voice in the industry and he is doing very well, he said.

He described Yul as a resilient man who cannot be easily broken no matter the public backlash surrounding his marriage to Judy Austin. He praised how Yul handled the controversy, particularly his relationship with his estranged first wife, May. According to Pete, Yul never publicly insulted May or accused her of wrongdoing despite the attention surrounding their marital disagreement. He has never insulted his wife for one day, Pete said.

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Go and check everything that has been happening. He has never come out to say, This woman did this, she did this. He has never done that. Pete added that May had equally refrained from making negative public statements about her husband.

Yul Edochie Resilience Against Critics

Pete described his son as a tough and strong-willed individual who refused to let public opinion dictate his decisions. Look at my son, Yul. Yul is a very tough guy. You can never subdue him, no matter how much you try, he said.

He also said Yul had not been bothered by the alleged exclusion, adding that he is very, very, very, very doing well. Yul's marital controversy became public in April 2022 when he announced the birth of a son with Judy Austin and introduced her as his second wife. The announcement generated widespread reactions because he was already married to May, whom he wed in 2004. The couple have four children together.

May subsequently filed for divorce in August 2023 following the breakdown of their marriage, and the dispute has since featured legal proceedings and continued public attention. Pete had previously disclosed in a 2023 interview that he was not consulted before Yul took a second wife and that he learnt about the development after it became public.

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In February 2026, Yul responded to his father's position, saying Pete was entitled to his opinion and that his views did not influence his personal decisions. The actor has also addressed public discussions about his estranged marriage and children.