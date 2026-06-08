Personal Assistant Aided Kidnapping of Ex-Minister Adelabu's Sister and Twin Sons, Police Say

Oyo State Police reveal that a personal assistant provided inside information that led to the abduction of Mrs Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her twin sons. The victims were rescued in a police operation that killed two suspects.

The Oyo State Police Command has revealed that a personal assistant to a member of former Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu 's family supplied critical information that facilitated the abduction of Adelabu 's sister, Mrs Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul, and her 12-year-old twin sons.

The disclosure was made by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, during an interview on Channels Television's The Morning Brief programme, where he provided updates on the ongoing investigation into the kidnapping. Mrs John-Paul and her sons, Peter and Paul, were abducted on June 3, 2026, while travelling along the Elewura area of Ring Road in Ibadan. The victims were later rescued in a police operation that resulted in the death of two suspected kidnappers.

According to Ayanlade, the rescue mission was executed under the directive of the Inspector-General of Police and coordinated by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, in collaboration with operatives from the Force Intelligence Department's Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT). One of the principal suspects, identified only as Ololu, had been on the command's watch list prior to his arrest. Ayanlade stated that the operatives persistently tracked Ololu until they apprehended him.

Further intelligence gathered during interrogation led to the arrest of another suspect, known as Dare or Solution. The investigation uncovered that the kidnappers received assistance from a personal assistant named Shehu, who was familiar with the family's daily routines. Shehu was the first to be approached and provided inside information about the family's lifestyle, habits, and schedule.

The police disclosed that the suspects originally intended to kidnap the mother but changed their plan when they discovered that a driver usually took the children to school. However, on the day of the abduction, the mother drove the children herself, prompting the kidnappers to act.

Ayanlade explained that the victims were traced to a hideout in Ibadan and rescued on June 6 at approximately 7:30 p.m. During the rescue, one of the suspects, Kelechi, who had travelled from Lagos to participate, opened fire on the security operatives. The operatives responded professionally and neutralized him along with another suspect providing covering fire. Weapons were recovered from the scene, and the victims were rescued unharmed.

Ayanlade emphasized that the investigation is ongoing, with suspects in custody and efforts underway to apprehend other accomplices who escaped. He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. The community has expressed relief at the safe return of the victims but remains concerned about the prevalence of such crimes. The police assured the public that all involved would be brought to justice, and measures are being strengthened to prevent future incidents.

This case highlights the importance of internal security and the need for families to be cautious about sharing personal information. The Oyo State Police Command continues to collaborate with other security agencies to dismantle kidnapping networks operating in the region





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Kidnapping Oyo State Personal Assistant Rescue Adelabu

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