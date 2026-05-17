Permanent Secretary for Special Services in Bauchi Dies During Hajj Pilgrimage

The deceased, Shehu Yahaya Jalam, was the Permanent Secretary for Special Services in the Office of the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government. He reportedly passed away in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, during the ongoing 2026 Hajj pilgrimage. The Bauchi State Government confirmed the development in a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado.

The Permanent Secretary for Special Services in the Office of the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government , Shehu Yahaya Jalam, has died in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, during the ongoing 2026 Hajj pilgrimage.

Jalam reportedly passed away in the early hours of Sunday following a brief illness while participating in the pilgrimage exercise. The deceased, who held the traditional title of Turakin Dawakin Misau, was part of the Bauchi State official delegation to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj before falling ill. The Bauchi State Government confirmed the development in a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Bala Mohammed, Mukhtar Gidado





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Alhaji Shehu Yahaya Jalam Permanent Secretary Special Services Office Of The Secretary To The State Governmen Bauchi State Government Misau Emirate Councils Farewell Prayers 2026 Hajj Pilgrimage

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