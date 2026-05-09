Performers for the 2026 World Cup Opening Ceremonies Announced

FIFA has unveiled the lineup of performers for the opening ceremonies of the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to take place from 11 June to 19 July. The football governing body announced the artistes for the ceremonies in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the three countries jointly hosting the tournament. Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor will headline the opening ceremony in the United States, accompanied by South African star Tyla, American rapper Future, pop icons Katy Perry and more...

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FIFA has unveiled the lineup of performers for the opening ceremonies of the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to take place from 11 June to 19 July. The football governing body announced the artistes for the ceremonies in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the three countries jointly hosting the tournament, via its Instagram page on Saturday.

Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor will headline the opening ceremony in the United States (USA), the other performers including South African star Tyla, American rapper Future, pop icon Katy Perry, and others..





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