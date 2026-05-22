Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola will bring his decade-long tenure to an end this weekend, as the club announced on Friday. Guardiola has guided City to 20 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the club's only Champions League title.

Manchester City 's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola will bring his trophy-laden decade to an end this weekend. Guardiola guided City to 20 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the club's only Champions League title, over the past 10 seasons.

The home match against Aston Villa on Sunday will be his final match in charge, although he is set to continue working for the City Football Group as a global ambassador. Guardiola has been tight-lipped on his future as City missed out on the Premier League title to Arsenal 24 hours after his comments. Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has been widely reported as the man set to take over at the Etihad.

Guardiola has expressed his gratitude to the club and its fans, saying that nothing is eternal and that he will always cherish the memories and love he has for Manchester City. The club's announcement on Friday marked the end of an era for Guardiola, who has been a dominant force in English football for over a decade.

His legacy at Manchester City will be remembered for years to come, with many regarding him as one of the greatest managers in the club's history. As Guardiola prepares to leave the club, fans are reflecting on his time at Manchester City and the impact he has had on the team. From his tactical genius to his ability to get the best out of his players, Guardiola has been a key factor in the club's success.

His dedication and passion for the sport are traits that have earned him the respect of fans and players alike. As the curtain closes on Guardiola's time at Manchester City, the club is already looking to the future and the next chapter in its history. Enzo Maresca is expected to take the reins at the Etihad, bringing his own style and approach to the team.

The question on everyone's mind is whether Maresca can replicate the success that Guardiola has achieved at the club. Only time will tell, but one thing is certain, the legacy of Pep Guardiola will live on at Manchester City for years to come





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