Pep Guardiola Ends Manchester City Era, But His Legacy Unmatched: 'Nobody's Like Johan'

Pep Guardiola's tenure at Manchester City has been marked by unparalleled success and a swift reshaping of English football. The Spanish manager, known for his possession-based style, has won 20 trophies during his decade at the Etihad, but his legacy extends beyond the football pitch. Though he has announced his departure after the final match of the season, Pep Guardiola has made a lasting impression on nine years of City's history and will be lauded as one of history's greats.

Manchester City 's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola waves at the end of the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on April 19, 2026.

The club announced on Friday that the Catalan would be leaving Manchester after the final game of the season, a year before the end of his contract. The 55-year-old arrived in England in 2016 as the most sought-after coach in world football following golden stints at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

During his 10 years at the Etihad he has turned City into a ruthless winning machine in the world’s richest league, backed by the bottomless pockets of the club’s Abu Dhabi ownership. Guardiola’s legacy includes 20 trophies including six Premier League titles, bagging an unprecedented four in a row from 2021 to 2024. In doing so City became just the second team in English football history to complete the feat.

His brand of slick, possession-based football and insistence on building from the back, even under pressure, is now a core element of the English game from grassroots through to the elite level. His influence on the English game has been recounted as restless, relentless and transformational, resulting in City being credited with challenging Liverpool for dominance





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