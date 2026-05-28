Pentagon Prioritized Protection of Nigerian Christians After Trump Directive, Says Defense Secretary

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth revealed that former President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to focus on safeguarding Christian communities in Nigeria from ISIS‑linked militants, leading to joint operations that eliminated senior extremist leaders and dozens of fighters.

United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth disclosed during a White House press briefing that former President Donald Trump had ordered the Pentagon to prioritize the protection of Christian communities in Nigeria that were being targeted by ISIS ‑affiliated insurgents.

According to Hegseth, Trump received reports of systematic killings of Christians in the Lake Chad basin and, roughly a year ago, instructed the Department of Defense to channel resources toward safeguarding those vulnerable populations. The directive was framed as part of a broader counter‑terrorism strategy aimed at degrading the operational capacity of the Islamic State's West African affiliate and its partner, Boko Haram, in the region.

Hegseth explained that the U.S. response involved a suite of measures, including expanded intelligence sharing, joint planning with the Nigerian Armed Forces, and the deployment of strategic assets such as surveillance platforms and precision‑strike capabilities. These efforts were coordinated through existing security assistance programs, allowing American analysts to provide real‑time targeting data while Nigerian troops conducted ground operations.

The collaboration yielded a high‑profile success earlier this month when a joint raid in northeast Nigeria resulted in the death of Abu‑Bilal al‑Minuki, identified by both Washington and Abuja as the second‑in‑command of ISIS in the Lake Chad area. Hegseth highlighted that the operation not only eliminated a senior extremist figure but also generated actionable intelligence that led to the capture or neutralization of several other militants responsible for attacks on churches and villages.

He noted that, over the past thirty days, U.S. and Nigerian forces have reportedly killed hundreds of lower‑level ISIS operatives, disrupting planned assaults and reducing the overall threat to Christian congregations. While the operation has received limited media coverage, Hegseth stressed that it exemplifies the kind of targeted, intelligence‑driven actions that the Trump administration pursued as a cornerstone of its global anti‑terrorism agenda.

Hegseth also used the briefing to remind the audience that the Nigerian security landscape has been plagued by insurgency for more than a decade, with violent attacks concentrated in the northeast and the Middle Belt. Boko Haram and its ISIS‑linked splinter groups have repeatedly assaulted civilian populations, security forces, and places of worship, prompting an urgent need for international support.

The Secretary underscored that many of the U.S. initiatives designed to counter these threats operate under the radar, yet they play a critical role in protecting vulnerable communities and preventing the spillover of extremist violence into other regions, including potential threats to the United States itself. He concluded by acknowledging President Trump's directive as a clear example of executive leadership empowering the Department of Defense to act on behalf of the American people and allied partners, even when such actions do not dominate headlines.





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