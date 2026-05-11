Pension Fund Administrator's Revenue Rise and Operational Efficiency Boost Following Merger

Abimbola Sulaiman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Pensions, highlighted the significant gains achieved from the merger between Access Pensions and ARM Pensions, underscoring the enhanced revenue, profitability, and asset growth. The company's growth during 2025 was attributed to cost optimization, customer acquisition, and increased pension assets under management.

has posted a rise in revenue in its first full financial year following the merger between Access Pensions and ARM Pensions, underscoring the scale benefits and operational efficiencies being unlocked from the combination.

The pension fund administrator grew gross revenue by 50.4 per cent to N42.4 billion in the 2025 financial year from N28.2 billion recorded in 2024, while profit after tax rose by 48 per cent to N16.1 billion from N10.9 billion in the previous year. Assets under management also increased surpassing N4 trillion in 2025 from about N3 trillion in 2024, reinforcing the company’s position as one of Nigeria’s largest pension fund administrators.

At the company’s Annual General Meeting in Lagos, shareholders approved a dividend payout of N2 per share





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Finance Technology Access Pensions ARM Pensions Merger Revenue Growth Operational Efficiency Financial Year Dividend Payout

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