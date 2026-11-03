Peller Apologizes for Jesus Christ Livestream Controversy

Nigerian streamer Peller apologizes to Christians after wearing white and asking viewers to call him Jesus Christ during a controversial livestream broadcast.

Habeeb Adelaja, widely recognized by his online alias Peller, has issued a formal apology to the Christian community following intense backlash over a recent livestream broadcast. The controversy centers on his appearance in a white outfit and his specific request for viewers to address him by the name Jesus Christ during the online session.

The Livestream Incident Details

The incident occurred during a live video session where Peller appeared in white clothing and invited his audience to refer to him by the religious title Jesus Christ. This direct appeal to viewers sparked immediate and widespread criticism on social media platforms, with many users expressing deep offense at the perceived trivialization of religious figures for entertainment purposes. The specific combination of the white attire and the titular request was interpreted by many as a deliberate mockery of Christian beliefs rather than innocent play.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Criticism

During the broadcast, one of the guests present cautioned Peller against making statements that could be viewed as disrespectful to religious sentiments. Despite this intervention, the content creator proceeded with the remarks, which subsequently led to a significant outcry from netizens. Social media users voiced strong concerns regarding the appropriateness of using sacred religious symbols and figures as props for digital content creation and audience engagement.

Peller Clarifies Religious Background

Reacting to the intense criticism, Habeeb Adelaja, known professionally as Peller, stated that he had no intention to offend Christians or mock their faith. He explained that his choice of a white outfit was made without realizing that his appearance and accompanying remarks would provoke such a strong negative reaction from the public. He sought to clarify that his actions were not driven by malice or a desire to cause religious division.

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Appeal for Forgiveness and Community Impact

The content creator appealed directly to Christians for forgiveness, describing himself as a practicing member of the Christ Apostolic Church. He emphasized his personal faith and involvement in the church community to contextualize his actions, aiming to show that his behavior did not reflect his actual religious convictions. By highlighting his membership in this specific denomination, he sought to rebuild trust with the community that felt slighted by the livestream events.

Next Steps and Public Discourse

While Peller made reference to Islam while addressing the controversy, further details of those specific comments were not immediately available for verification. The situation highlights the growing tension between digital entertainment practices and religious sensitivities in the Nigerian online space. As the digital creator navigates this fallout, the incident serves as a case study for content creators regarding the careful handling of religious themes in public broadcasts.