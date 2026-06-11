Brazil football legend Pele wants to light the Rio Olympic flame at the opening ceremony on Friday, but poor health may prevent him from accepting the honor. As the football world looks ahead to the next FIFA World Cup, debate continues over the players who have left the greatest mark on the tournament’s history.

Brazil football legend Pele wants to light the Rio Olympic flame at the opening ceremony on Friday, but poor health may prevent him from accepting the honor, his spokesman said on August 4, 2016.

Doubts over whether Pele, 75, would be free to carry the torch to the cauldron in the Maracana stadium have been cleared up, spokesman, Jose Fornos Rodrigues, told AFP. The new question mark is over his health. As the football world looks ahead to the next FIFA World Cup, debate continues over the players who have left the greatest mark on the tournament’s history.

With thousands of participants across 22 editions since 1930, selecting the top 10 remains a deeply subjective exercise that pits individual brilliance, team success, longevity and cultural impact against one another. In a fresh ranking on BBC Sport’s website, Pelé has been ranked number one as the undisputed king of the World Cup, the only player to win the trophy three times (1958, 1962 and 1970).

The Brazilian superstar is followed by compatriots and global icons in a list that highlights both legendary performances and redemption stories. The only three-time winner, Pelé burst onto the global stage as a 17-year-old in 1958, scoring a hat-trick in the semi-final and two goals in the final. He played a pivotal role in Brazil’s 1970 triumph in Mexico, widely regarded as one of the finest tournament performances ever.

Despite injury limiting him in 1962 and rough treatment in 1966, Pelé remains the most iconic name in World Cup history. Maradona’s 1986 campaign in Mexico is often cited as the greatest individual tournament performance. His ‘Hand of God’ goal and subsequent solo effort against England in the quarter-finals, followed by further goals against Belgium and West Germany in the final, delivered Argentina’s second World Cup title.

Earlier and later tournaments were marked by controversy and elimination, but 1986 cemented his legend. The Phenomenon’s World Cup story is one of redemption. Unused in Brazil’s 1994 triumph, he was the star of 1998 until a pre-final seizure contributed to a heavy defeat by France. After serious knee injuries, Ronaldo returned in 2002 to score eight goals, including two in the final against Germany, securing his place among the all-time greats.

He finished with a then-record 15 World Cup goals. Messi finally claimed the trophy in Qatar 2022, delivering a masterclass that included seven goals and crucial assists. After a shock group-stage loss to Saudi Arabia and having reached the 2014 final, the Argentina captain inspired his nation to glory against France in a memorable final, completing one of football’s great narratives. The elegant defender captained West Germany to the 1974 title on home soil, overcoming Johan Cruyff’s Netherlands.

Beckenbauer later became the first man to win the World Cup as both player and manager, achieving the latter feat in 1990. Still only 27, Mbappé’s World Cup legacy continues to grow. In 2018 he became the first teenager since Pelé to score in a World Cup final as France won the trophy. His hat-trick in the 2022 final against Argentina further underlined his big-stage pedigree.

Zidane inspired France to their first World Cup title on home soil in 1998, scoring two headers in the final against Brazil. The talismanic midfielder became a symbol of multicultural success for Les Bleus, though his career also featured the infamous 2006 final headbutt. Rossi returned from a match-fixing ban to score a hat-trick against Brazil in a classic second-round match, netted both goals in the semi-final win over Poland, and opened the scoring in the final against West Germany.

He claimed the Golden Boot and Golden Ball. Cafu lifted the trophy as captain in 2002, the only player to appear in three successive World Cup finals. Hurst wrote himself into history with a hat-trick in the 1966 final at Wembley as England defeated West Germany. His three goals in the showpiece match remain a unique achievement for an England player in a World Cup final.

The ranking leaves out several household names, including all-time World Cup top scorer Miroslav Klose (placed just outside the top 10), Brazil’s Garrincha, Italy’s Roberto Baggio, France’s Just Fontaine (13 goals in 1958), Johan Cruyff, Eusébio and Gerd Müller. Spain’s 2010 triumph was a collective effort with no single standout making the cut. The list has already sparked debate among fans, with many arguing a top 20 would better accommodate the depth of talent across World Cup histor





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