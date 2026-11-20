Civil society group PEER Foundation urges Akwa Ibom State to conduct an independent forensic audit of Ibom Air prior to allocating additional equity financing or onboarding private investors.

The Ibom Peoples' Empowerment and Ecosystem Restoration Foundation, commonly known as PEER Foundation, has issued a formal demand for an independent forensic audit of Ibom Air. This call comes ahead of any further commitment of public funds by the Akwa Ibom State government or the potential introduction of private investors into the state-owned carrier.

PEER Foundation raised significant concerns regarding the persistent appropriation of equity funding for Ibom Air without a statutory audit of its financial records since the airline commenced operations in 2019. The organization insists that transparency and accountability must precede any new financial injections or strategic partnerships.

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SEC Decision Sparks Audit Demand

The urgency of this demand was highlighted by the Akwa Ibom State Executive Council, or SEC, during its meeting on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. During this session, the Council decided to include equity financing for Ibom Air in the revised ₦1.1 trillion 2026 Supplementary Budget.

While acknowledging the airline's operational milestones and its planned expansion into West and Central Africa, including proposed routes to Douala, Libreville, and Malabo, PEER Foundation maintained that no equity financing, share dilution, or private investor onboarding should proceed until a comprehensive forensic audit is conducted.

The foundation specified that this audit must cover the period from 2019 to 2026 and be made public before any further financial decisions are finalized. This stance reflects a broader concern about the lack of financial transparency surrounding the airline's six-year history.

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Documented Accounting Discrepancies

In a statement released to LEADERSHIP on Thursday, Mfon Gabriel, the Executive Director of PEER Foundation, outlined the specific reasons for this demand. He stated that a detailed review of Akwa Ibom State's approved budgets from 2019 to 2026, along with the audited General Purpose Financial Statements and the 2025 Auditor-General's Report, revealed serious accounting discrepancies.

Gabriel noted that Item 72 of the 2025 Auditor-General's Report on the Accounts of Akwa Ibom State explicitly listed Ibom Air among state-owned enterprises with no report from inception. He emphasized that the airline has not submitted its audited accounts to the Office of the Auditor-General of Akwa Ibom State since commencing operations in June 2019.

This omission raises serious questions about compliance with Section 125(2)-(4) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. This constitutional provision mandates the audit of public accounts of state governments and state-owned statutory corporations by the State Auditor-General, a requirement that appears to have been ignored.

Legislative Oversight and Constitutional Violations

PEER Foundation argued that operating without submitting statutory financial statements has significantly weakened public finance oversight. Consequently, the proposed introduction of external equity investors is viewed as both legally and financially risky due to the absence of verified historical data.

The organization further highlighted that the absence of audited financial reports has deprived the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly's Public Accounts Committee, or PAC, of the necessary information to scrutinize the airline's financial activities. This lack of data prevents elected representatives from fulfilling their oversight duties effectively.

Citing Section 128 of the Constitution, the foundation asserted that the legislature possesses the power to investigate entities administering public funds and to examine issues relating to corruption, inefficiency, and waste. Without an audited financial statement and the Auditor-General's accompanying comments, the PAC lacks official audit queries, balance sheets, or cash flow statements to scrutinize.

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Disputed Financial Performance Claims

PEER Foundation questioned the airline's reported financial performance, referencing statements made by Ibom Air Board Chairman, Imo-Abasi Jacobs, at the company's maiden Annual General Meeting last year. Jacobs claimed that revenue grew by 43 per cent, increasing from ₦67 billion in 2023 to ₦96 billion in 2024.

Jacobs also reportedly stated that operating profit improved from a loss of ₦3 billion in 2023 to a profit of ₦16.6 billion in 2024. Additionally, the airline recorded a net profit of ₦6.8 billion in 2024, compared with a loss of ₦8.7 billion in 2023.

However, PEER Foundation stated that this reported performance is not reflected in the Akwa Ibom State Government's internally generated revenue records. The organization cited Note 4, Investment Income, of the state's audited General Purpose Financial Statements, which recorded zero dividends or investment returns from Ibom Air between 2019 and 2025.

Financial Transparency and Future Risks

The foundation further noted that the airline was absent from the tax revenue and non-tax revenue remittance schedules in Notes 2 and 3 of the financial statements. This absence makes it difficult to establish whether the airline's reported profitability reflects genuine commercial performance or is supported by unrecorded government bailouts.

PEER Foundation maintained that the lack of an audit report from the Office of the Auditor-General makes it impossible to independently verify the airline's profitability claims. The organization also raised questions over Ibom Air's carrying value, which remained unchanged at ₦25, casting further doubt on the asset's valuation.

The organization described the situation as improper, arguing that a major state-owned asset funded with public money should not operate outside the effective oversight of elected representatives. The continued allocation of public funds despite this failure to account for operations over the past six years remains a point of significant contention.

By demanding a forensic audit, PEER Foundation aims to ensure that any future financial decisions regarding Ibom Air are based on verified and transparent data. This process is seen as essential for protecting public funds and ensuring that potential private investors are not exposed to unverified financial risks.