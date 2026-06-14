Peak 4-5-6 Growing Up Milk Launches Refreshed Packaging with Children's Day Events Across Nigeria

Peak 4-5-6 Growing Up Milk celebrated Children's Day with events in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, featuring games, performances, and talent competitions while unveiling new packaging. The brand emphasized its commitment to child nutrition and development, supported by expert insights and radio partnerships.

Peak 4-5-6 Growing Up Milk utilized this year's Children's Day celebrations to launch refreshed product packaging and engage consumers through a series of events held in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

According to a corporate statement, the brand organized activities that brought together children and families across the three cities, featuring an array of games, live performances, competitions, and interactive sessions designed to celebrate childhood and promote holistic development. The flagship event took place at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos, with parallel activities in Abuja and Port Harcourt, ensuring nationwide participation.

Food and lifestyle influencer Yemisi Odusanya, popularly known as Sisi Yemmie, attended the Lagos event, adding star power and social media reach to the celebrations. Speaking at the Lagos event, Moronke Adisa-Abayomi, Senior Brand Manager for Peak 4-5-6 Growing Up Milk, highlighted the synergy between the Children's Day celebration and the product's packaging refresh. She stated, "Children's Day gives us an opportunity to celebrate the incredible potential of every child.

At Peak 4-5-6, we understand that ages four to six are critical years for growth, learning and discovery. Through these celebrations and our refreshed pack launch, we are reminding parents that while the look may be new, our commitment remains the same, providing trusted nutrition that supports children's cognitive development, confidence and ability to thrive.

" The company clarified that the new packaging features an updated, modern design while retaining the product's existing nutritional formulation, which includes DHA and other essential nutrients scientifically formulated to support brain development during early childhood. The events placed a strong emphasis on talent development and overall childhood growth. Dr. Zainab Yaro, a paediatrician popularly known as Dr Mims, who participated in the Abuja event, echoed the brand's dedication.

She remarked, "For us at Peak, we are always committed to supporting healthy children. And not just their health, we are also committed to supporting their talents and watching them thrive. Honestly, it has been fun being here judging from the amount of talent we have seen. It further buttresses our belief that children are indeed the leaders of tomorrow.

" To extend the campaign's impact beyond the physical events, the company partnered with radio stations including Kid 101.7 FM, Inspiration FM, and Kids FM. These partnerships facilitated discussions on parenting strategies, childhood nutrition, and the importance of nurturing talents from an early age.

According to the statement, this multifaceted initiative forms part of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria's broader efforts to promote dairy nutrition specifically tailored for children between the ages of four and six years, reinforcing the brand's position as a leader in early childhood nutrition.





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Peak 4-5-6 Growing Up Milk Children's Day Packaging Refresh Child Nutrition Talent Development Frieslandcampina WAMCO Nigeria

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