PDP Welcomes Ruling Affirming Goodluck Jonathan's Eligibility for 2027 Presidential Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja affirming the eligibility of former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential election despite previously taking the presidential oath of office twice. The court dismissed a suit challenging Jonathan's eligibility, ruling that the case was incompetent and constituted an abuse of court process.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja affirming the eligibility of former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential election despite previously taking the presidential oath of office twice.

The court dismissed a suit challenging Jonathan's eligibility, ruling that the case was incompetent and constituted an abuse of court process. The PDP described the ruling as one that aligns with the law and democratic principles, stating that laws should not have retroactive application. The party also welcomed the punitive cost awarded against the plaintiff, noting that it would serve as a deterrent to individuals seeking to distract the democratic process through frivolous litigation.

The potential candidacy of Jonathan represents a 'presidential rescue mission' ahead of the 2027 general election





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Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Goodluck Jonathan 2027 Presidential Election Federal High Court In Abuja Suit Challenging Jonathan's Eligibility Electoral Process Frivolous Litigation Presidential Rescue Mission 2027 General Election

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