PDP Urges Strict Vetting of Agents for 2027 Nigeria Elections

PDP National Chairman warns against using non-party members as election agents for the 2027 polls. INEC opens portal for agent details submission by December 10, 2026, ahead of January and February 2027 voting dates.

The Peoples Democratic Party in Nigeria has issued a stern directive to its executives at the state, local government, and ward levels. This instruction explicitly forbids the engagement of non-party members as agents for the upcoming 2027 general elections. The warning comes as the party prepares for a highly competitive political landscape marked by significant structural changes in the electoral process.

INEC Portal Opens for Agent Data Submission

The Independent National Electoral Commission has officially activated its online portal for political parties to submit the details of their polling agents. This digital platform serves as the central hub for all agent data collection ahead of the 2027 general elections. The commission has set a strict deadline for this submission at 11:59 p.m. on 10 December 2026. This timeline is critical for ensuring that all political entities can adequately prepare for the voting phase.

Also read Umahi Urges Igbo Leaders to Back Tinubu, Questions Obi 2027 Bid

PDP Training Session in Abuja Focuses on Compliance

PDP National Chairman Abdulrahman Mohammed and National Organising Secretary Umar Bature delivered these warnings during a specialized capacity-building session. The training took place on Monday at the party's national secretariat in Abuja. The primary objective was to equip state secretaries and Information and Communication Technology officers with the technical skills necessary to upload agent details to the INEC portal. This initiative aims to prevent technical glitches and ensure seamless data transmission during the submission window.

Transition from Manual to Electronic Electoral Systems

Abdulrahman Mohammed emphasized that the election process is evolving rapidly. He noted that the system has upgraded from manual procedures to electronic systems. He urged participants to remain focused and disseminate the training knowledge to other party members in their respective states. The goal is to extend this capacity building down to the local government levels where polling units operate.

Advertisement

Umar Bature Warns Against Double Agents in PDP

Umar Bature highlighted the risks associated with improper agent selection. He cited past challenges where individuals posed as agents but acted as double agents during the election. These actions left the party's candidates stranded and compromised their interests. Bature insisted that only genuine and committed party members should be vetted and selected. He stressed the importance of patronizing dedicated party members who have consistently supported the organization.

2027 Election Schedule and Agent Responsibilities

INEC has fixed 16 January 2027 for the presidential and National Assembly elections. Governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections are scheduled for 6 February 2027. Polling agents play a vital role in safeguarding party interests. They monitor voting processes, observe electoral officials, and ensure proper vote counting. Agents can also raise complaints regarding irregularities and obtain copies of election results.

Party Resolution for December Submission Timeline

At the conclusion of the training session, state secretaries resolved to submit their party agents' details to the party by 2 December. This internal deadline ensures adequate time for verification before the INEC portal submission window closes. The party prioritizes timely and accurate data submission to maintain operational efficiency. This structured approach aims to secure the party's position in the forthcoming democratic exercises.