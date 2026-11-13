PDP asks INEC to publish Adebutu's name as Ogun governorship candidate after court order

The PDP has urged INEC to immediately comply with a Federal High Court judgment ordering it to publish Ladi Adebutu's name as the party's Ogun State governorship candidate within 24 hours.

The Peoples Democratic Party has formally asked the Independent National Electoral Commission to immediately implement a Federal High Court judgment directing it to publish the name of its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, ahead of the 2027 Ogun State election.

The party's demand follows the judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja in a suit filed by the PDP and Adebutu over the exclusion of the latter's name from INEC's list of governorship candidates. In a letter dated November 13 and addressed to the INEC Chairman, counsel to the plaintiffs, Ahmed Raji (SAN), stated that the court granted all the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs, including an order directing the electoral commission to publish Adebutu's name within 24 hours.

Also read Court orders INEC to restore Adebutu as Ogun PDP governorship candidate within 24 hours

PDP Demands Immediate INEC Compliance

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2573, was instituted on October 16, 2026, following the omission of Adebutu's name from the final list of governorship candidates released by INEC on October 10. The letter, titled Demand for Immediate Compliance with the Order of Federal High Court, formally conveyed the court's decision to the commission and called for prompt implementation of the directives.

Raji disclosed that an enrolled copy of the court order was attached to the letter, expressing confidence that INEC would comply with the judgment. We have no doubt that the Commission, being a law-abiding institution, will accord the Enrolled Order of the Honourable Court the requisite respect and give effect to its directives without delay, the letter stated.

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The Federal High Court in Abuja had earlier on Friday ordered INEC to publish Adebutu's name as the PDP governorship candidate for the 2027 Ogun State election within 24 hours. Justice Lifu gave the order in a judgment on the suit filed by Adebutu and the PDP challenging INEC's exclusion of his name from the final list of candidates for the 6 February 2027 governorship election.

Court Rules Against INEC Authority

The judge held that INEC acted beyond its statutory powers by removing Adebutu's name from the list, adding that the commission had no authority to disqualify a candidate duly nominated by a political party. The judge further held that even if the PDP had violated the Electoral Act, INEC could not unilaterally remove the name of a duly nominated candidate without an order from a court of competent jurisdiction.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Jungudo Mohammed, on Friday, the party urged INEC to comply with the court order immediately. Mohammed described the judgment as a significant victory for democracy, justice and the rule of law, commending the judiciary for demonstrating courage, independence and fidelity to constitutional principles. Reacting to the judgment, the PDP said the ruling would strengthen its confidence and determination to secure victory in the 2027 general elections.

Spokesperson Calls Judgment Democracy Victory

This development is a significant boost to the PDP, not only in Ogun State but across the country. It has further strengthened the Party's confidence and determination as we intensify preparations towards the 2027 general elections. No doubt, this is a welcome development that has energised our members, supporters and stakeholders, while reaffirming our collective resolve to offer Nigerians a credible alternative, Mohammed said.

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The party also urged residents of Ogun State to support Adebutu and other PDP candidates in the 2027 elections, promising to prioritise economic development, education, healthcare and infrastructure if elected. We call on the good people of Ogun State to rally behind Hon. Ladi Adebutu and all other PDP candidates in the 2027 general elections in the state.

Our desire and commitment are to build an Ogun State where economic opportunities are expanded, infrastructure is strengthened, education and healthcare receive the attention they deserve, and government genuinely serves the interests of the people, the spokesperson said. The PDP remains confident that, with the support and mandate of the good people of Ogun State, we shall deliver the leadership required to restore the state's developmental aspirations and improve the living conditions of its citizens.

The journey to reclaim Ogun State and restore purposeful governance is firmly on course, he said.