PDP Turaki Faction Vows Survival After Court Rejects INEC Recognition Appeal

Tanimu Turaki affirms PDP resilience following the Court of Appeal dismissal of the Board of Trustees appeal, outlining next legal steps and 2027 election strategy.

The factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Tanimu Turaki, has declared an unwavering commitment to the party's survival amidst internal legal battles and external pressures seeking to destabilize its leadership structure.

Turaki issued this statement on Saturday in Abuja during a solidarity meeting with the party's 2027 governorship candidates who support the Interim National Working Committee, emphasizing that undemocratic forces will not succeed in undermining the organization.

Also read ADC appeals Federal High Court judgment, urges INEC to await Court of Appeal

Court of Appeal Rejects Wabara Appeal

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal on Wednesday formally dismissed an appeal filed by Board of Trustees Chairman and former Senate President Adolphus Wabara alongside seven other defendants, who had sought to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission to recognize the Turaki-led Interim National Working Committee.

A three-member judicial panel led by Justice Ugochukwu Ogakwu upheld the previous July judgment delivered by the Federal High Court in Abuja, which had initially refused to grant the relief sought by the challengers to Turaki's authority.

Advertisement

Turaki Defends Leadership Legitimacy

Tanimu Turaki stated that his message to the gathered candidates was clear and succinct, centering on the absolute necessity for the Peoples Democratic Party to survive as the only remaining legacy party in Nigeria against all attempts to diminish its standing.

He noted that despite receiving numerous calls from founding members and other leaders expressing concern over the political climate, the Turaki faction remains resolute, asserting that the party will endure and continue to function as a quintessential political entity regardless of the machinations employed by opponents.

Strategic Legal Review and Next Steps

Following the appellate court's decision, Turaki confirmed that the party has instructed its legal team to conduct a thorough review of the Wednesday judgment to determine the most effective next course of action in the ongoing dispute over party leadership and candidate recognition.

Turaki clarified that the Board of Trustees did not file a completely fresh lawsuit but rather sought a legal interpretation of existing court judgments to ensure the Independent National Electoral Commission displays the names of the Turaki-endorsed candidates for the 2027 general elections on its official portal.

Advertisement

2027 Election Preparations and Calls for Unity

Sunday Biggs, Chairman of the PDP Forum of Governorship Candidates loyal to Turaki, urged the Interim National Working Committee to prioritize internal reconciliation and unity at the grassroots levels while simultaneously launching an urgent legal appeal to the Supreme Court to resolve the impasse.

Biggs emphasized the need for regular communication with party members and the development of a comprehensive strategy to strengthen the organization's structure and prepare for the 2027 general elections, expressing hope that Turaki-endorsed candidates will eventually appear on the ballot.