PDP Turaki Faction Ratifies Goodluck Jonathan as 2027 Presidential Candidate After Police Disruption

The Turaki-led faction of Nigeria's Peoples Democratic Party held a scaled-down convention in Abuja on Saturday, where former President Goodluck Jonathan was ratified as the party's 2027 presidential candidate. The event was initially disrupted by police at the original venue, prompting a last-minute change. The faction condemned the police action and called on President Tinubu to intervene.

The Turaki faction of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) has successfully ratified former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, despite a police disruption that forced a change of venue.

The convention, originally scheduled to take place at the A-Class event centre in Abuja on Saturday, was obstructed by officers of the Nigeria Police Force who barricaded the entrance, citing security concerns. In response, the party swiftly relocated to an undisclosed location, where a brief and scaled-down ceremony was held. During the event, Jonathan was represented by his ally Fred Agbedi, who received the certificate of ratification on his behalf.

The ceremony lasted less than 20 minutes and was attended by key party figures including Prof Jerry Gana, Tanimu Turaki, and Adolphus Wabara. The disruption drew sharp criticism from the PDP, which issued a statement condemning the actions of the police and the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike. The party accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of using state security agencies to stifle opposition activities, warning that such actions could lead to a descent into dictatorship.

The statement read in part: 'Whereas other parties with leadership issues similar to ours have conducted their conventions without threats from the ruling party, the PDP is too feared to be allowed the constitutionally guaranteed right to meet.

' This accusation echoed earlier warnings by Wike, who on Friday advised hotels and event centres in the FCT not to host illegal political gatherings, a move the PDP interpreted as a direct attempt to undermine its convention. The ratification of Jonathan marks a significant development in the PDP's internal dynamics.

The Turaki faction, which has been locked in a prolonged leadership tussle with another faction loyal to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, sees Jonathan as a unifying figure who can lead the party to victory in 2027. Jonathan, who served as president from 2010 to 2015, has remained largely silent on his political ambitions but has maintained a strong influence within the party.

Meanwhile, the police disruption has reignited debates about the state of democracy in Nigeria. Critics argue that the government's actions reflect a growing intolerance for opposition, while supporters of the administration maintain that the police were merely enforcing the law. As tensions mount, the PDP has called on President Tinubu to intervene and ensure that all political parties are allowed to conduct their activities without hindrance.

The party also announced plans to challenge the police action in court, vowing to resist what it termed as 'executive high-handedness'. The convention, though disrupted, ultimately succeeded in its primary objective of endorsing Jonathan, setting the stage for a potentially contentious election campaign





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PDP Turaki Faction Goodluck Jonathan Police Disruption 2027 Election

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