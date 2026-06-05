PDP Sets Up Appeal Panels to Review Primaries Complaints

The People's Democratic Party has established internal appeal panels to address grievances from its primaries, aiming to promote fairness and transparency in candidate selection for the upcoming elections.

The People's Democratic Party ( PDP ), backed by Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike , has constituted Appeal Panels to address complaints from its recently concluded primaries for presidential, governorship, state, and National Assembly positions.

This move aims to ensure transparency, fairness, and internal democracy within the party's selection process ahead of the general elections. National Publicity Secretary Jungudo Mohammed announced that the panels will review appeals from dissatisfied contestants and stakeholders, making recommendations based on the party's Constitution, Electoral Guidelines, and relevant laws. He emphasized that this underscores the PDP's commitment to credible candidate selection. National Chairman Abdulrahman Mohammed will chair the governorship and presidential appeals panel.

The nine-member panel for state and National Assembly positions will sit on June 8 and 9 at the NWC Hall in Abuja. The larger 24-member governorship and presidential appeals panel will meet on June 10





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PDP Appeal Panels Primaries Nigeria Elections Internal Democracy Nyesom Wike Abdulrahman Mohammed

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