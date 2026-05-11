PDP Senators Officially Submit Nomination Forms Ahead of 2027 Elections

Senators Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Chief Kefas Wungak Ropshik, officially submitted their nomination forms at the PDP's national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, signifying the gathering of momentum ahead of the party's primaries.

PDP gathered momentum on Monday as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Plateau governorship aspirant, Chief Kefas Wungak Ropshik , formally submitted their nomination forms at the party's national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan submitted her senatorial nomination forms ahead of the 2027 elections, reaffirming her determination to continue her purposeful representation and grassroots-driven leadership. She expressed her appreciation to the people of Kogi Central and the PDP for their continued support and confidence in her leadership. Speaking after submitting the forms, she said, 'I remain committed to the service of my people and the advancement of democratic values.

This journey is not about personal ambition alone, but about sustaining purposeful representation, empowering our youths and women, and ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach every community.

' Her focus remains on strengthening infrastructure, education, healthcare delivery, and economic opportunities for her constituents





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PDP Senator Nomination Kogi Central Plateau Governorship Plateau State Chief Kefas Wungak Ropshik Abdulrahman Mohammed Conservative Values National Chairman Inclusive Development

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