PDP Seeks Court Relief After INEC Omits Ogun Governorship Candidate

The PDP is challenging INEC's omission of Oladipupo Adebutu and his running mate from the 2027 Ogun governorship candidates list in a Federal High Court.

The race for the 2027 Ogun governorship election is gaining pace, and the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) is now turning to the courts after the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) left its governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, and his running mate, Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo, off the published list of candidates. The list was released by INEC on Friday, October 31, and the omission has placed the opposition party's campaign in Ogun State under immediate pressure. The PDP had earlier expected that its petition against INEC, which challenged the exclusion of the two candidates from the eligibility list published on its website in October, would succeed.

INEC Ruling and the Membership Register Requirement

INEC attributed the omission of Adebutu and Sowunmi-Kolapo to alleged non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026, which require political parties to submit their membership registers. In a statement signed by Mohammed Haruna, Chairman of INEC's Information and Voter Education Committee, the commission said it had upheld 66 petitions challenging the final lists of governorship and State Houses of Assembly candidates for the 2027 general elections and rejected 64 others.

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Haruna said the commission reviewed the complaints, relevant records and applicable legal provisions before reaching its decisions. INEC also pointed to a Supreme Court judgment delivered on September 24, 2026, which affirmed the constitutionality of Section 77(5) to (7) of the Electoral Act, making the submission of membership registers mandatory. According to the commission, that judgment shaped its position on the omissions.

PDP Challenges the Omission in Court

The PDP, through its Publicity Secretary, Kayode Adebayo, has rejected the explanation and said the party submitted the required information and documentation within the stipulated period. Adebayo told our correspondent that the party was confident the matter would be resolved in court, and he said the PDP had approached a Federal High Court to challenge INEC's decision.

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Adebayo questioned why only the two highest-ranking candidates were removed from a list of 40 candidates the party submitted to INEC. He said all of the candidates went through the same nomination and submission procedures, and asked what the problem was with Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu and the party's deputy governorship candidate. He added that the party hoped to receive an answer from the judiciary.

Adebayo also said the party had submitted the exact same documents for 40 candidates across various offices, and that no other candidate was removed except the governorship and deputy governorship candidates. He directed a call to journalists to ask probing questions and to report the facts, arguing that the media should act as the fourth estate of the realm.

Allegations of Political Interference Ahead of 2027

Beyond the legal challenge, the PDP has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to weaken the opposition ahead of the 2027 election. Adebayo alleged that the circumstances surrounding the omission reflected the ruling party's unwillingness to face a competitive electoral contest, and he said the APC should allow voters to determine the outcome instead of taking actions that could undermine opposition participation.

Adebayo was also critical of the APC's record in government. He said it had been a sad commentary for democracy in Nigeria since the APC took over the government, and he argued that the party claims to be progressive but is not, saying Nigeria was running a democracy without democrats. When asked whether he maintained that the APC was behind the development, he said he believed the ruling party was uncomfortable with the PDP's political momentum, adding that the APC was afraid, was losing the election and would lose.

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The PDP leadership has said it is continuing its preparations for the forthcoming election while it pursues legal redress to secure the inclusion of Adebutu and Sowunmi-Kolapo on the electoral list. The matter now rests with the Federal High Court, which will consider the PDP's challenge to INEC's decision.