PDP Secures Kaduna and Katsina Governorship Candidacies Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party has confirmed Shehu Bawa as the gubernatorial candidate for Kaduna State and Senator Garba Danmarke for Katsina State after decisive primary wins, setting the stage for the 2027 national elections in northern Nigeria.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Shehu Bawa , has emerged as the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP governorship primary election in Kaduna State ahead of the 2027 general polls.

Declaring the results, the chairman of the Kaduna State PDP Governorship Primary Committee Ibrahim Lawal announced that Bawa secured a commanding total of 124,170 votes to clinch the PDP ticket. His nearest rival, former governorship candidate Haruna Saeed of the now-defunct Congress for Progressive Change CPC, polled 22,010 votes and finished in second place.

After his victory, Bawa called on all party members to unite and extend their support with the aim of bringing the PDP back into power in Kaduna State during the scheduled elections. He pledged to tackle insecurity, reduce poverty, and restore the state's former glory if he is elected governor. His promises focus on economic revitalisation, strengthening security arrangements, and improving public services across the state's many local government areas, a message that has resonated widely among the electorate.

Bawa's decisive victory set a new benchmark for the PDP as the party looks to consolidate its position across the north‑west region of Nigeria. In the neighboring state of Katsina, a separate but equally significant development took place. The Peoples Democratic Party in Katsina State confirmed Senator Garba Danmarke as its consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 elections.

The affirmation ceremony held on Sunday at the PDP state headquarters drew a broad cross‑section of party leaders, elders, women and youth groups, students, and supporters from all 34 local government areas. Senior party officials, the party's three senatorial aspirants, 15 House of Representatives aspirants, and 34 candidates for the state House of Assembly also attended. The event was overseen by Independent National Electoral Commission INEC officials led by returning officer Muhammad Kankara.

During the proceedings, Kankara disclosed that 77,085 delegates and party members were accredited for the exercise, and a total of 77,013 votes were cast. According to the polling results, all valid votes went to Senator Danmarke, proving the cementing of his consensus candidacy. The returning officer announced that the senator had received the majority of legitimate votes and was therefore unchallenged as the PDP governorship candidate for Katsina.

This development further tightens the PDP's grip in the northern states amid a bustling election season where parties are aligning their prospects and rallying support in anticipation of the 2027 national polls. The PDP's strategic moves in both Kaduna and Katsina bring the party closer to strong grassroots backing that could prove decisive in the upcoming general election, offering a potential shift in the political balance within the region.





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Kaduna State Katsina State Shehu Bawa Senator Garba Danmarke PDP Primary Elections

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